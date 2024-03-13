A blood test to ‘read into the future’ of patients with membranous nephropathy or membranous glomerulonephritis, an autoimmune kidney disease that compromises the function of our ‘filter organ’. The news comes from a study by the Irccs Mario Negri Pharmacological Research Institute, selected by the ‘American Journal of Kidney Disease’ as one of the most interesting articles to propose on the occasion of World Kidney Day which is celebrated tomorrow, March 14.

Kidney diseases – they recall from the institute founded and chaired by Silvio Garattini – affect almost 850 million people around the world, of which over 2 million in Italy; approximately 10% of the population (up to 40% of elderly people) is affected by chronic kidney disease, which is today one of the leading causes of death in our country. Among the studies on rare diseases carried out by researchers at Mario Negri, one in particular focused on membranous nephropathy. About a third of sufferers progress to the terminal stage, until dialysis or transplant is necessary. The new research, conducted on 113 patients, demonstrated that, “through a blood sample, it is possible to determine the presence of particular antibodies (anti-CysR antibodies) capable of prematurely predicting the prognosis of the person suffering from membranous nephropathy and its response to therapies. High levels of these antibodies in the blood lead to a more severe disease.” The study also found that “women, who are rarely affected by this disease, tend to have lower levels of these antibodies and, therefore, a milder pathology”.

Furthermore, “our study has demonstrated – states Ariela Benigni, scientific secretary of the Mario Negri Institute and research coordinator for the Bergamo and Ranica offices – that the reduction in circulating levels of anti-CysR antibodies following treatment with drugs ( in this case rituximab) capable of eliminating the B cells” of the immune system “could predict which patients went into remission of the disease”.

What is membranous nephropathy

The development of membranous nephropathy – details a note from IRCCS Mario Negri – can be traced back to a dysfunction of B cells, which usually protect the body from infections thanks to the production of antibodies. In the context of autoimmune diseases, B cells produce antibodies that attack healthy tissue. In membranous nephropathy, in particular, these autoantibodies attack the renal glomeruli (functional units of the kidney responsible for the filtration process) and mistakenly recognize them as foreign. The resulting inflammation damages the kidneys, altering their correct filtering capacity and leads to a massive loss of proteins in the urine (proteinuria). In the long run, proteinuria can lead to loss of kidney function.

For the authors, the implications of the new study are multiple: “Monitor the progress of the disease and prevent the onset of complications; help direct treatments in a more precise and personalized way, increasing effectiveness and reducing side effects; developing new drugs that selectively block B cells producing anti-CysR antibodies”.