Latina, 13 March 2024 – The Municipality of Latina organized a “Journey of Memory” to Foiba di Basovizza and a “Journey of Memory” to Auschwitz for junior high school students. A total of 50 students and 9 teachers signed up for the proposal and departed for their first destination yesterday. The administration allocated 15,000 euros for two trips, 7,500 euros for each, in order to reduce the participation fee. In each of the two trips, the participation of a student from each third grade and an accompanying teacher from each general education institution was expected.

Yesterday, 24 students and 4 teachers from the secondary schools Emma Castelnuovo, Alessandro Volta, Giuseppe Giuliano and Vito Fabiano reached the city of Trieste. They will stay for four days, until March 15.

The journey began with a visit to the Redipuglia Cemetery, the largest Italian military shrine, where the bodies of 100 thousand fallen soldiers of the First World War rest. Today we visited Foiba Basovica, a national monument turned by Yugoslav partisans into a site of summary executions and a mass grave for a still unknown number of victims. We will then visit the Padriciano refugee collection center, through which many exiles passed, and in the afternoon we will visit the San Sabba rice mill, where the Nazi fascists killed several thousand people.

Tomorrow the delegation will travel to Rijeka to meet with the Italian community of the city and the Italian consul of Rijeka, who was previously contacted, and then to Pula. The journey ends on the 15th day with a visit to Warehouse 18, where the poor belongings of exile Giuliano Dalmati are still dumped since 1947.

During our stay we also had the opportunity to visit the council chamber of the Municipality of Trieste, thanks to the reception of Prime Minister Francesco Di Paola Pantec, and reflect on the 70th anniversary of the reunification of Trieste with Italy.

The students were also accompanied by Education and Youth Councilors Francesca Tesone and Andrea Chiarato, as well as Councilors Cesare Bruni, Vincenzo Valletta and Mario Faticoni, who also paid the fee required for accompanying persons.

“In the first of two trips organized by the administration, Journey of Memory,” states Education Advisor Francesca Tesone, “students will have the opportunity to reflect on history and its horrors by visiting the sites of tragedies that have marked our nation’s history. Knowledge, conscious and deep, is the only way to avoid repeating the mistakes of our predecessors. As a municipal government, we enthusiastically support these opportunities for growth and participation. Teachers and students will become ambassadors for the city and will be tasked with being witnesses to peace.”

“The participation of students and teachers in the project of the Municipality of Latina,” says Andrea Chiarato, Youth Policy Advisor, “is driven by the desire to deepen knowledge, learn about history, preserve memories. An opportunity to understand what happened, leaving the history books behind, and thus gain full awareness.”