Last Friday, March 1, President Javier Milei announced the closure of the Télam news agency, as part of his first speech of the ordinary sessions in the National Congress of Argentina. The economist and far-right leader accused the media of being an agent of “Kirchnerist propaganda.” However, shortly before that, his presidential spokesperson, Manuel Adorni, had announced it through the X platform (formerly Twitter). “Say hello to Télam who is leaving,” the message reads.

The state communications agency with the greatest reach in Argentina, Télam, was coming to an end in the midst of a very complex political and economic context. For their part, journalists on duty were in the newsroom, finishing up their last tasks. In recent days, groups of media unions, journalists and Télam workers have deployed throughout the capital to defend what they claim is theirs, their freedom of expression. Journalist and spokesperson Tomás Eliaschev told us in an interview for La República more details of the situation in said agency and the position of communicators in the country.

“Milei, seeks to generate a media blackout”

—What is the Government of Javier Milei looking for with the closure of Télam?

—For sure it is impossible to know what he is looking for, but we sense that it has to do with generating fireworks so that anything can be discussed, except for the problems that he should be facing as president, (…) specifically the impoverishment of the majority of the population, while a minority benefits.

Javier Milei seeks to generate topics that distract public opinion and generate a media blackout, because, not being in line with the large number of tasks that Télam develops and that are fundamental for the media system throughout the country (…), seeks to silence her. While a minority benefits, the population as a whole is getting worse.

“Leaving Télam out makes it possible to carry out fake news campaigns”

—What does it mean to leave out the Télam news agency?

—The country’s newspapers are worried in all the newsrooms because they cannot cover everything that Télam covered, which allowed the material to be directly reproduced at the image, audio and video level, which no other media has in the entire national territory, guaranteeing coverage. of excellence. Leaving Télam offline makes it possible to carry out a campaign through social networks, through fake news, leading the debate around memes. Without providing specific information.

In a country as large and unequal as Argentina, where economic power and also the media focus on what is happening in Buenos Aires (…), Télam represents a fundamental counterweight to all that; So, we believe that there is also an intention to take the circulation of reliable information offline, which can benefit to make your campaign false.

“Milei cannot close Télam”

—Can Milei really close Télam?

—The truth is that Milei cannot close Télam by divine design or by giving a speech before the Legislative Assembly. There is no such closure of Télam, because for that to happen it must first go through Congress.

“The ruling party accuses Télam of being a political sign, and they are very wrong”

—How do you think this closure affects Télam’s almost 80-year history?

—The work is destructured, because Télam represented all that wealth of information, which guaranteed a great diversity of topics.

Likewise, the ruling party has sought to accuse Télam of being of a political sign, and it is very wrong, because to begin with Télam covers a lot of aspects, at the level of sports, football, Olympic sports, science issues with the task from local scientists, shows, emerging artists, music, etc.

“The diversity of voices that make up a country is not guaranteed in private media”

—Can private media guarantee the diversity of voices?

—The public media fulfill a very big task, which has to do with giving a voice to all sectors. To the workers who complain, as much as businessmen are given a voice. The diversity of voices that make up a country is not guaranteed in private media. Since in a public medium the news is not a commodity nor is there concern about clickbait or rating, but rather about its social function.

In the public media, by not having an urgency to compete, stories that do not appear in other media can be developed, which allows news of what is happening in the different provinces to be covered, which large media outlets often do not cover.

Télam allows us to tell our own story, our identity. That is why we have received comments from colleagues who claim that it is difficult to do journalism without Télam.

“When Télam closes, many voices are silenced”

—What are the main concerns about freedom of expression in Argentina after the closure of Télam?

Well, when Télam closes, many voices are silenced. Freedom of expression is seriously damaged.

The situation in the media in Argentina is very complicated: layoffs in channels, reduction of payrolls, including the difficult task of doing journalism due to salary conditions that are generally very bad.

So, by attacking the public media, the media ecosystem in Argentina is greatly damaged, not to mention in the provinces where the situation is even more serious with a lower salary and fewer possibilities.

In this sense, throughout the country there are complaints from the press union, on television, radio and newspapers. The problem arises for freedom of expression.

“Behind attacking Télam, there is an intention to attack the entire press”

—Is attacking Télam going against freedom of expression?

—Based on this, I must mention that recently 30 colleagues were injured by the Police while covering demonstrations around Congress, even though they were identified as press.

The Police aimed directly at them, it was not a mistake. They received rubber pellets and spray.

For this reason, the attempt to close Télam by the Government is part of an escalation in the attack on freedom of expression that adds to the disqualifications of any journalist who dares to criticize. “Let him raise his spirits a little,” as we say here, to President Javier Milei.

We also believe that behind the intention to attack the agency there is an intention to attack the entire press.

“What Manuel Adorni did is a lack of respect”

—What do you think of Manuel Adorni, presidential spokesperson for Javier Milei, tweeting “greet Télam who is leaving”?

—It was a lack of respect, because first of all we are human beings, we have families. Going to the place where I have worked for years, now seeing it with a police fence, they treat us like criminals when we are workers. And on top of that, the presidential spokesperson, who has the responsibility of speaking to the press every day, uses Twitter to attack.

We are very sorry that this is the case. We are people of dialogue, of peace, we are journalists, also administration and maintenance employees, in various areas, who do our work every day with a lot of love and dedication.

“Journalism is not a cost, it is an investment”

—Milei has justified the closure of Télam citing economic reasons and accusations of political bias. What is your opinion regarding these arguments?

—Budget-wise, what Télam costs them is insignificant; Furthermore, it is not a cost, it is an investment. During the last years, Télam was having an increasingly more efficient result in the management of its resources, generating its own resources through the increase in sales through cable with advertising. Clients from all over the country have contacted us.

“I don’t think Milei knows the information we have”

—Do you think Javier Milei was aware of the information they kept in Télam?

—Milei would realize that it is not an issue of ideological bias if he could review our platform. I believe that the president never entered the service of Télam, I do not believe that he knows all the information we have, and in that sense we are referring to the information blackout. You release Télam and all the media have problems.

We are carrying a bill that we are going to be taking to the deputies so that Télam has parliamentary control, to guarantee its federalism, pluralism and its professional quality.