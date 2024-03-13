After journalist Jaime Barrera was released early today, Wednesday, March 13, after being deprived of his freedom last Monday, the United States Embassy in Mexico celebrated that the news anchor is safe.

“Jaime Barrera, we are glad that you are safe. This should not happen again, neither to you nor to anyone else who carries out journalistic work to keep us free,” the Embassy expressed through its social networks.

When calling for freedom of the press, the Embassy, ​​headed by Ambassador Ken Salazar, noted that “freedom requires journalists.”

“Journalists need freedom. We therefore need our journalists to be safe,” he wrote in X.

It was not a kidnapping but a warning

In an interview with Ciro Gómez Leyva, Jaime Barrera said that he was deprived of his freedom as a “sort of warning” for what he writes and what he says.

“I have to talk to lawyers to make a more precise chronicle, to clarify ideas, to be very precise because they remain like warnings: ‘today you are leaving, but we know where you live, where you are, your family,'” he said.

In an interview with Rodolfo Martin Guerrero, for N+ Guadalajara, the journalist said that early today he was found by elements of the National Guard, in the municipality of Magdalena, Jalisco, and that the security elements only came to help him, since his captors They had already released him.

