Jaime Barrera, who disappeared on March 11, was released this Wednesday in the municipality of Magdalena, Jalisco. His plagiarism mobilized a large sector of the political and journalistic sphere and today, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador spoke about it during his “morning” conference.

After celebrating that they found alive the two agents of the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) who disappeared while investigating the case of the 43 missing students from Ayotzinapa, President López Obrador applauded the appearance of journalist Jaime Barrera, presenter of the news program N+ from Televisa Guadalajara, which had been kidnapped since Monday.

“Also in the early hours of today they released the fellow television host from Guadalajara, from Jalisco,” he said.

Follow: UPDATE on the disappearance of journalist Jaime Barrera

Barrera’s case aroused the attention of organizations such as the Inter-American Press Association (IAPA), Article 19, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) and the Office in Mexico of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. (UN-DH).

Mexico is experiencing a crisis of missing persons with more than 100,000 people not located since there was a record, according to the official census of the National Search Commission (CNB) that López Obrador intends to modify.

Through her X account Itzul Barrera, daughter of journalist Jaime Barrera, reported this Wednesday that her father was already at home with his family.

You may be interested: What happened to Jaime Barrera during his plagiarism?

Itzul expressed her gratitude to everyone who supported her during the event.

“My dad is already with us. My heart knew that he always comes home. Thank you all. Thank you, thank you,” she said.

Almost 40 hours after he was deprived of his freedom by armed individuals, journalist Jaime Barrera was freed by his captors in the municipality of Magdalena.

In an interview with journalist Rodolfo Martín Guerrero, Barrera attributed his capture to his journalistic work and explained that after being released he met elements of the National Guard who assisted him.

Also, consult: Jaime Barrera narrates his plagiarism; It was an act of intimidation.

He said that he was in good health and will seek to benefit from the journalist protection mechanism.

For its part, the State Prosecutor’s Office reported that “this social representation will continue with the office and field investigations to clarify the facts and capture those responsible.”

Let us remember that Barrera was deprived of his liberty on Monday afternoon when he left the radio station where he works, located in the Jardines de San Ignacio neighborhood of Zapopan.

In various operations, the State Prosecutor’s Office located vans, one of them belonging to the communicator, between Monday and Tuesday, involved in the events.

With information from EFE and SUN

* * * Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel * * *

OA

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions