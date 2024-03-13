The Volkswagen ID range of electric vehicles gradually offers something for everyone. For example, there is already an SUV and a coupe called ID.4 and ID.5, and there is a hatchback with ID.3 and ID. Go for the van and you can get a sedan or wagon in the form of the ID.7 and ID.7 Tourer. So, it’s time for the next step, and we’ve known about it for some time now because with the ID.4 and ID.5 GTX there were already two sporty variants in the lineup. Now they are joined in one fell swoop by the ID.3 GTX and ID.7 GTX.

Refined sportiness

We’ll be the first to see the latter in its broken form, so meet the Volkswagen ID.7 GTX Tourer. It’s a clear departure from the principles of the regular ID.7 Tourer, so expect an electric estate that will find a happy medium between the Volkswagen Variant and Shooting Brake models. However, in this case it’s a wagon with sport sauce on top, although the sauce is quite bland. The front bumper remains the same, but the GTX gets swept-back daytime running lights and a honeycomb grille structure. The same motif returns to the diffuser at the rear, and when viewed from the side, you’ll really have to rely on the new rims and GTX logo.

On the inside, those logos really make it look great, along with the requisite red trim. Sports seats are not available here at the moment, although the seats have GTX-specific microfiber and synthetic leather upholstery. Of course, you can also count on a huge 15-inch screen on the dashboard as standard and everything that makes the ID.7 Tourer so convenient. How about, for example, 605 liters of luggage space behind the rear seat of your rather fast electric car?

More power and responsiveness

But how fast do you think this ID.7 GTX Tourer is? Well, the rear axle is powered by a 286 hp electric motor, which you’ll also find in the regular ID.7, but that’s not all. At the same time, the front wheels are also driven by a 109 hp engine. If they work together optimally, you will get a peak power of 340 hp. and a torque of 545 Nm – exactly the same as the ID.4 and ID.5 GTX have demonstrated since their update. That’s more power than Volkswagen has ever spent on braking, but Volkswagen hasn’t yet revealed what exactly it does to 0-60 times.

The same applies to the range of this ID.7 GTX Tourer, although we’re not worried about that as it has VW’s new 86kWh battery. The regular ID.7 Tourer has a range of around 685 kilometers, so expect a little less from this sportier example. Speaking of sportiness, Volkswagen has tuned the steering to be more responsive and optionally equipped its copy with adaptive suspension. We don’t yet know how much you’ll have to pay for this, or for this ID.7 GTX Tourer in general.