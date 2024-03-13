Italy, the increasingly rich “Scrooges”: private banking over 1,100 billion

The private banking sector in Italy has reached assets of 1,100 billion euros, according to data provided by the Research Office of Aipb, an association led by Andrea Rapini (Banca Generali), relating to the end of 2023. Overall, investments in the sector they grew by 4.7% quarterly and 11.2% compared to 2022, thanks to a collection of 37 billion euros and stock market growth of 6%. As in the case of consultancy networks, private banking investors preferred direct investments, with an annual increase of 38%: in particular, government bonds and bonds grew by 68% (also thanks to the second issue of Btp Valore) , while shares rose 17%. Mf writes it.

However, investment funds and asset management recorded a positive, but less significant, growth of 7.7%. All this occurred in an economic and financial context that exceeded forecasts, especially in the United States, which recorded growth of 2.4% compared to the estimate of 0.9%. Inflation in Europe fell to 2.9%, while central banks kept interest rates stable at 4.5% for the ECB and 5.5% for the US Fed. These conditions favored both the stock market, benefiting from growth expectations, and fixed income, based on forecasts of a reduction in interest rates in the short term. “In 2023, the private banking industry has consolidated its growth,” Ragaini commented. “It is a positive result that confirms customers’ appreciation for a professional consultancy model that guides families towards informed choices consistent with short and long-term objectives.”