Sales of Italian wine abroad are collapsing

Also for 2023, the record of 8 billion euros for Italian wine exports fades. Predictably, the value will not exceed 7.8 billion euros, recording a decrease of 0.8% compared to the previous year.

According to the calculations of the Uiv-Ismea Observatory based on Istat, this figure represents the third decline of the millennium. It is worrying to note that the two previous declines had concerned exceptional periods: the economic-financial crisis of 2009 and the impact of Covid in 2020. This year, the data highlights difficulties not only due to cyclical variables, but also to structural factors.

As Gambero Rosso writes, things aren’t going any better in terms of volume either: there was a 1% drop compared to 2022, with a total of 21.4 million hectoliters exported. The only consolation is that Italy maintains its leadership in exported quantities, with Spain falling to just over 20 million hectoliters (-4.1%).

Compared to the slight overall contraction, the difficulties intensify for those typologies and production areas that are the flag of Made in Italy winemaking. This is the case of bottled denomination still wines, with a contraction in volumes of 6.2% for PDOs and 4.3% for PGIs. While these are sharper contractions than Italy’s overall performance, they are less noticeable when compared to those of France, which recorded declines of 11% and 8% respectively.

Even Italian reds, following global trends, suffer further declines: PDOs drop by 8%, while PGIs by 6%. Analyzing the regions, the PDO reds from Veneto recorded a decrease of 12.5%, those from Tuscany by 10.5% and those from Piedmont by 5.5%. As for whites, PDOs are at -4.7% and PGIs at -1.3%.

In the United States, the reds closed at -5%, while in the United Kingdom, despite the good overall result, the PDO Venetian reds suffered with a decrease of 10%, offset by the +3% in the Netherlands.

The situation in Germany remains stationary. If PDOs and PGIs show a downward trend, the bulk segment stands out for a strong increase in 2023, recording an increase of 12%. The greatest demand comes from Germany, where this type of wine represents almost two thirds of exports.

After years of constant growth (+223% since 2010), sparkling wines suffered a contraction of 2.3% in volume (-1.7% for Prosecco), but recorded growth in values ​​of 3.3% (Prosecco marks a +5.4%), favored by the inflationary trend which has led to an increase in prices.

Although sparkling wines are losing ground in the top two world markets (USA at -12%, United Kingdom at -4.4%), they are gaining positions in Eastern Europe and recording growth of 25% in France. This exploit, according to the Uiv-Ismea Observatory, is due to the substitution effect of Champagne with Prosecco (+21%), also motivated by the lower purchasing power of French consumers.