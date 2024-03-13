Tomorrow in Rome, Italian cardiology will remember Franco Romeo, full professor of Cardiology at the Tor Vergata University and director of the prestigious specialization school in Cardiology, originally from Fiumara di Muro (Reggio Calabria) who passed away in the capital on 12 January last age 74 years. The event, promoted by the Calabra Academy and Adnkronos Salute, will see the presence of friends, colleagues, doctors and personalities from the world of science and medicine who have known and worked with Romeo. The appointment is at 6.30 pm at the Palazzo dell’Informazione-Adnkronos in Piazza Mastai. Gerardo Sacco will also be present and wanted to prepare a special recognition for the memory that the family will receive. “An evening of great, passionate and moving Calabria in honor of a great master, or rather of a humble and silent scientist”, underlines the Calabrian Academy.

Franco Romeo was a member of the Superior Health Council. He was awarded by the President of the Republic with the Gold Medal of Merit for Public Health in 2013. He was also president of the Italian Society of Cardiology and member of the ‘nominating committee’ of the European Society of Cardiology. “But what we want to remember is his humility, availability, hospitality, smile, solidarity and closeness to all those who needed support – continues the Accedemia Calabra – Franco Romeo was the point of reference for all the young cardiologists , but, mainly, of his fellow Calabrian citizens: those in need knew where to go! The teacher was available to everyone and especially to people who were suffering and did not have the economic conditions to be able to access services of the highest level. Franco, for his friends, he was one of us, he was the person who never betrayed! Always close to his fellow citizens and to the many friends for whom he never held back. Always present, even silently, but present”.

All this is expressed in the condolences of Forza Italia group leader in the Senate Maurizio Gasparri. “I am very saddened by the passing of Professor Franco Romeo. An illustrious teacher, a great and generous doctor, he has always brought a word of experience and wisdom to every context. Whether it was helping those who were suffering or engaging in the academic field or defending the role of healthcare. Many have benefited from his competence and his balance – recalls the senator – Even in the associative world he has always been active and the bearer of concrete and useful proposals for public health. His premature death deeply saddens and impoverishes the world of healthcare and science, which has always had a solid and generous point of reference in him.”

‘The Calabrians want to remember him with great love, what he gave to everyone’

And then that heartfelt love of Franco Romeo towards his Calabria, towards his Reggio, towards his Fiumara di Muro. “There was no occasion not to return to his homeland, to see his childhood friends, to spend hours observing the stormy sea of ​​the Strait, to dream while looking at the snow on Etna, to talk about the beauty of Calabria, the its history, its gastronomy and its magnificences. Franco – underlines the Accedemia Calabra – was truly in love with this land, poor but full of human riches, simplicity, great availability and affection. Franco was a man of his land: hard, brilliant and precise at work, but available to everyone and with a big, even very big heart. The Calabrians want to remember him with great love, what he gave to everyone”

There will be many friends present: Giuseppe Marra, president of Adnkronos; Giuseppe Germanò, from Sapienza University; Giacomo Francesco Saccomanno, president of the Calabrian Academy; Domenico Gabrielli, director of the Cardiology Unit of the San Camillo-Forlanini Hospital; Francesco Barillà, director of the Cardiology Specialization School at Tor Vergata University; Pasquale Amato Fratto, director of the Heart Center Cardiac Surgery Unit, Great Metropolitan Hospital of Reggio Calabria; Giuseppe Novelli, full professor of Media Genetics, Tor Vergata University; Roberto Occhiuto, president of GR Calabria.