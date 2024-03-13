loading…

Israel intensifies attacks on Gaza during the holy month of Ramadan. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – On the third day of Ramadan, people throughout Gaza noticed more intense artillery attacks and overnight attacks, including in the central part of the Gaza Strip.

According to Al Jazeera, houses were targeted and many victims have been reported. The number cannot be ascertained because there are still many people buried in the rubble.

Later, Israeli forces said they had “intensified” their operations in Khan Younis, engaging in heavy firefights with fighters there.

Over the past 24 hours, the Israeli military said its troops exchanged fire with seven Palestinian fighters “barricaded inside the compound” at the Hamad City compound in Khan Younis, killing several of them.

Israel claims a separate Israeli airstrike in the central region of Deir el-Balah killed another Palestinian fighter.

“Israel’s latest round of attacks has also killed and injured dozens of civilians across Gaza, including four children in the Daraj neighborhood of Gaza City,” Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

Later, a stabbing attack occurred at a checkpoint a few kilometers southwest of the city center, quite close to Bethlehem, on the road to Jerusalem.

An Israeli police spokesman said the suspected attacker had been “neutralized”. We don’t know the person’s condition.

We know that a 19-year-old and a 25-year-old were taken to hospital in Jerusalem for treatment of mild to moderate stab wounds, according to the Israeli medical service.