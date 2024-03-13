It seemed like a very good idea: investing in a green bank dedicated to financing a sustainable future. But for some it turned out to be far from rosy. In the midst of the corona pandemic, they suddenly could no longer access their money. Economics reporter Eva Smal investigated what went wrong at the bank and whether Triodos can still live up to its environmental ideals now, 3 years later.

Guest: Eva Smal Presentation: Egbert Kalce Editorial: Lotteke Bugert Editing: Gal Tzadok Hai