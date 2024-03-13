loading…

Iran sent its newest warship to joint combat exercises with Russia and China. Photo/IRNA/Press TV

TEHERAN – Three domestically built warships, which recently joined Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) naval fleet, are taking part in joint naval exercises at the northern tip of the Indian Ocean. It became a massive maritime maneuver with Russia and China

Commander of the IRGC Naval Imam Ali Base in Chabahar, Rear Admiral Mohammad Nozari, said that the warships Shahid Mahmoudi, Shahid Soleimani, and Shahdi Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the Tondar-class frigate Shahid Tavassoli, as well as IRGC maritime helicopters and marines participated in the Belt war games Maritime Security 2024.

Nozari noted that IRGC warships, equipped with advanced, domestically produced munitions, can carry out long-range missions in the oceans and high seas, and ensure long-term naval presence.

The IRGC Navy has taken part in naval exercises with three domestically developed warships and two frigates, noting that the exercises cover an area of ​​17 thousand square kilometers, and the exercise area covers three of the world’s five strategic straits, which are located in India north. “Ocean areas, which are important centers for energy traffic and global trade,” he added.

The senior commander of the IRGC Navy described the consolidation of security in the region, the promotion of multilateral cooperation among participating countries, and the demonstration of participants to jointly safeguard global peace and maritime security as one of the main objectives of the Maritime Security Belt 2024 exercise.

He further stated that the exercise featured various tactical maneuvers such as salvaging burning ships, freeing hijacked merchant ships, attacking designated targets, conducting night air target operations, and other tactical and operational exercises.

Meanwhile, Rear Admiral Mostafa Tajeddini, spokesman for the joint war games, said the naval forces of Iran, Russia and China had successfully carried out photo exercises (PHOTOEX), and practiced forming various tactical patterns.

Tajeddini highlighted that all stages of the naval exercises were monitored by the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy and IRGC helicopters.

The two-day Maritime Security Belt 2024 naval exercise began on Tuesday. Naval and air units of the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy, along with their Chinese and Russian counterparts, participated in the drills.

Naval delegations from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Oman, Pakistan and South Africa have taken part in the exercise as observers.

