In February signs of recovery, inflation eases. All thanks to vegetables and Southern Italy

In February, the fruit and vegetable department in large-scale retail trade (large-scale retail trade) showed signs of recovery compared to the previous month, with a reduction in the negative trend in consumption and a reduction in inflation. This improvement is mainly attributable to variations in the macro categories of products (vegetables) and in the geographical areas (South).

In the supermarkets and hypermarkets of the national large-scale retail trade, the fruit and vegetable department shows a contraction of 1.6% in terms of volumes, compared to the sharp decline of 6.1% recorded in the month of January. This improvement is mainly driven by growth in vegetable sales, which increased by 2.7% in volume terms, compared to the sharp contraction of 4.5% recorded in January. The sale of fruit continues to decrease (-5.4%), albeit more moderately than the previous month (-7.8%), while the IV-V Gamma category shows a minimal change (+0.1%) , improving from the 2.9% decline recorded in January.

From a value point of view, the trends remain positive mainly due to the inflation effect, even if in February there was a clear reduction in the latter. The average inflation rate of overall prices increased by 4.9%, but this represents a significant reduction compared to the +11.7% recorded in January. This reduction in inflation is particularly evident in vegetables, with a price increase of 3.2% in February compared to +16.4% in January. An increase in prices has also been recorded for fruit, albeit less marked, with an inflation rate of 7% compared to 8.8% in January. The IV-V Gamma category shows a minimal increase in prices (+1%), in line with what was observed in January (+0.8%).

In summary, February shows a recovery in the fruit and vegetable department in the national large-scale retail trade compared to the previous month, with a reduction in the negative trend in consumption and a reduction in inflation, mainly driven by changes in product categories and geographical regions.