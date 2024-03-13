Los Angeles, March 13, 2024 – Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Indian Wells. The Italian, No. 3 in the world and on the scoreboard, beat American No. 16 seed Ben Shelton 7-6 (7-4), 6-1 in 1 hour 39 minutes in the round of 16. The South Tyrolean will face Czech No. 32 seed Jiri Lehecka, who beat Greek No. 11 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-4 in 1 hour 17 minutes.

Match

The match was balanced only in the first part, which ended in a tiebreaker. However, the second set essentially had no story. Sinner notched his second win in three straight matches against Shelton to record his 17th straight win, his 35th in his last 37 matches between 2023 and 2024, and his 150th career win on hard courts.

Shelton, a scorer who makes his strength his main weapon, held his own in the windy conditions. The 21-year-old American, encouraged by the home fans, had 4 break points at his disposal with the score 2-2 in the first set. Sinner was on top again, holding serve and breaking in the fifth game (3-2).

Blue, who served 68% of his first balls, became vulnerable to attack just as he should have closed the set: at 5-4, the world number three stranded himself and got a break (5-5) that delayed the tie. violate the sentence. Sinner was still leading (4-1) and caught up (4-4) before the decisive extension: Shelton switched off and the South Tyrolean scored 3 points for a 7-4 score.

The match was split in two, with Sinner scoring 12 of the next 15 points to take a 3–0 lead early in the second set and secure the victory. Shelton got the only game, holding a difficult serve after being 12 points down and missing another break point. The American suffered the second break of the set (1-5), and Sinner closed the score with a game to zero.

“It’s always difficult to play against him, he doesn’t give much pace: he’s an opponent who makes me grow.” So Jannik Sinner got fired up after the win. “The match was also difficult because there was a little wind,” adds the 22-year-old from South Tyrol. He served very well. Mentally I was strong, especially in the important moments of the first set. I had my chances, which I managed to realize. I was always positive and after the break in the second set I felt better and a little stronger. I’m happy with my performance.”

During a press conference, the South Tyrolean tennis player said that “we talked to Cahill before going on court, preparing for the match, but wondering how I can become a better player. If I win and play like I did last year, I won’t be happy.”

“It’s easier to improve when you’re young,” the world number 3 emphasizes. You grow a lot physically, work hard in the gym, become stronger and can perform faster for a longer period of time. I’m still 22, I’ll be 23 (in August) and I hope I can improve my serve until it becomes a reliable shot. I feel like I’m slowly getting closer to my goal. It’s not just a matter of speed, but being able to choose how you serve: body shots, kicks, or punches. But to get to that point, you need to understand what works best. Last year I changed pitches mid-season and it was a lot of work. I served the second one better, especially in important moments. I was also good at responding mentally to key moments. In the first set I had a set point and he took the tape. In a 4:1 tiebreaker I get 4:4, but these are the moments I like: you have to be happy on the field, even if things are not going well.”

The Italian number 1 touched his elbow several times during the match, but calmed everyone down. “When your opponent always serves hard, sometimes you catch the ball poorly and there is a lot of vibration in your hand from the racket. Then after some time the balls become heavy and you feel it a little. But I’m fine.”

Other results

In addition to the knockout of Tsitsipas, the victory of Carlos Alcaraz was also recorded. The Spaniard, seeded number two, beat Hungary’s Fabian Marozan 6-3, 6-3 in 1 hour 15 minutes. The Iberian will face German Alex Zverev in the quarterfinals. The No. 6 seed had to fight 2 hours 47 minutes to defeat Australian No. 10 seed Alex De Minaur 5-7, 6-2, 6-3. Whoever makes it to the semi-finals will find, barring any surprises, Sinner.

(Source Adnkronos)

Photo by Corinne Dubreuil/ATP Tour – nittoatpfinals.com