Perhaps the greatest automobile designer of all time has died.

When it comes to the most important car designers of all time, Marcello Gandini is one of the greatest. He has already made himself immortal with the Miura and Countach. Unfortunately, the Italian grandmaster is not literally immortal, as Marcello Gandini died today at the age of 85.

Gandini worked for Bertone, which he joined in 1963 after the departure of Giorgetto Giugiaro. One of his first achievements at Bertone was the Lamborghini Miura, which to this day remains one of the most beautiful cars ever made.

You could say that Gandini had reached its peak at this, but the Countach was perhaps even more impressive in terms of design. It wasn’t the classic beauty of the Miura, but the Countach’s genius lay in its brutality. When the car was unveiled in Geneva in 1971, they didn’t know what they were seeing.

Gandini’s legacy extends far beyond Lamborghini, as he also created memorable designs for many other brands. For example, we will mention the Alfa Romeo Montreal, Lancia Stratos and Citroën BX. Gandini also laid the groundwork for two 1990s icons: the Lamborghini Diablo and the Bugatti EB110 (although he was not responsible for the final design).

The life and work of Marcello Gandini naturally deserves a much longer article, and we owe it to you. In the meantime, we would like to refer to an old article with the 10 best designs of Gandini.

