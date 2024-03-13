The Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) grants a pension to retired workers and has the objective of providing financial aid to support the employee in the event of an accident or illness.

This pension is granted to pensioners year after year during the first days of each month and according to the health institute, currently more than four million Mexicans are pensioned. Now, the same Mexican Social Security Institute announced that by 2024 pensions would have an increase, however, this only applies to a specific sector of retirees.

Who will have an increase in their April payment?

According to official information from the IMSS, there will be retirees who, starting in April, will receive from 20 to 45% more pension. Those who will receive this increase are those who are under the regime of the 1973 Law and as long as they meet the requirements requested by the institution.

To receive 20% more of your pension, you must prove to the IMSS that as a retiree you support your parents and then you will receive a 10% increase in your April payment for each one (adding a total of 20%). It is important to mention that another requirement to be granted this percentage is that you must not be married or have children, otherwise you will not be a candidate for this increase.

However, if you are a pensioner and prove that your common-law wife is financially dependent on you, you will receive a 15% increase in your IMSS pension, along with an additional 10% for each child under 16 years of age that you have. In addition, 10% will be added if you have another child between 16 and 25 years old who is studying in the National Education System.

And if you have a child who has a disability and cannot support themselves, the IMSS will give you 10% more.

Adding all the cases mentioned, it gives 45% more in total.

How to request an increase in the IMSS Pension?

To request this increase, you must go to your Family Medicine Unit and carry out the corresponding procedure. You can also call 800 623 2323, choose the “Pensioners” option and request all the information you require.

