All the happiness of the Roma and national champion Bryan Cristante: his third child, Liam, was born

Excellent news at Roma and in particular for one of the cornerstones of the Giallorossi team, midfielder Bryan Cristante. His wife, the beautiful Selene Cito, in fact, recently gave birth to little Liam. This is the couple’s third child, arriving after their twins Aurora and Victoria. The message from the blue footballer’s sister is beautiful.

Credit: se_le – Instagram

After a not particularly exciting start to the season, which ultimately led to the dismissal of Portuguese bench legend Josè Mourinho, Roma have found their spirit and, above all, results for a few weeks. Thanks to the new coach, the Giallorossi flag Daniele De Rossi, but obviously also to the players who are doing everything to believe in the dream called the Champions League.

Among these, one who has always been among the most loved by the fans and among the most used on the pitch by their respective coaches, is the Friulian midfielder Bryan Cristante, now a staple of both Roma and the Italian national team.

Credit: bryancristante – Instagram

After the last-minute equalizer at Fiorentina, Bryan and his teammates returned to Rome late at night, around 2:00. Instead of enjoying the well-deserved rest, however, the midfielder had to rush to hospital. But luckily it was for a joyful reason.

Credit: bryancristante – Instagram

On Monday morning Cristante became a father for his third time. His wife Selene Cito, in fact, gave birth to little Liam, the couple’s third child, who has arrived to keep the twins Aurora and Victoria company.

The happy event was announced by Sharon, sister of the former AC Milan and Atalanta footballer, who published a photo of her brother on her Instagram profile while holding the new arrival in her arms. The same photo was then also reposted by Cristante’s wife.

A little extra fan for the footballer dad and for all the Giallorossi, who are facing a season finale that is expected to be a crackling one.