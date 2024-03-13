If Only I Were a Bear by Zoljargal Purevdash will land in Italian cinemas starting from March 14th thanks to Trent Film. The feature film, which tells the story of a gifted teenager torn between the need to think about his own future and that of his family, was premiered during the last Cannes Film Festival in the Un Certain Regards section, and was the first film to come from Mongolia admitted into the Official Selection of the Festival.

If Only I Were a Bear, the synopsis

A poor but proud teenager, Ulzii, lives in Ulan Bator with his family in the area of ​​the Yurts, the mobile homes of the Mongolian nomads. He is a physics genius and wants at all costs to win a scientific competition to earn a scholarship.

When his mother finds work in the countryside, she leaves him and his younger siblings to face the harsh Mongolian winter alone. Ulzii will have to take on a risky job to care for all of them and keep his house warm. Will he manage not to miss the opportunity of a lifetime?

If only I were a bear, the director’s words

The film marks Zoljargal Purevdash’s debut as director of a feature film, after several short films. Purevdash grew up in the same places where the film is set.

“Ulaanbaatar is the most polluted capital in the world” – explained the director – “over 60% of the citizens live in the Yurt District (the mobile homes of the Mongolian nomads, ed.) where there are no heating systems or infrastructures, and therefore one is forced to burn coal to survive the -35° temperature of the brutal Mongolian winter. But what we breathe is not smoke, it is poverty. I wanted to make a film about a teenager who lives in the Yurt neighborhood and dreams of a bright future but is strongly influenced by his relationship with his family and his social conditions. I wanted my people to understand, feel and embrace each other’s every struggle and joy through this film.”

If Only I Were a Bear, the trailer

If Only I Were a Bear, clips from the film

If Only I Were a Bear will be distributed in Italian cinemas by Trent Film from March 14th.