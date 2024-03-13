Giulia Tramontano’s sister’s harsh outburst on social media about what is happening these days

Giulia Tramontano’s sister returned to publish a story on her social profile and wrote a harsh outburst about what some journalists are doing. Chiara Tramontano very often wanted to remember the woman in these and above all to commemorate her memory.

Furthermore, in recent days, several hearings are being held for the trial of Alessandro Impagnatiello, the only defendant for the crime of the 29-year-old pregnant woman. In the last hearing, they showed an intimate video of the couple, surrounded by their family, in which they discovered the sex of the baby that was about to arrive.

These images in question quickly made the rounds on social media and many broadcasts also showed it. Precisely for this reason, Chiara Tramontano returned to talk about what some journalists are doing. In a story on Instagram, she wrote:



I find the attempt by some journalists to dig into Giulia’s life by asking for audio/photos from anyone who knew her, even after just a few hours after the hearings, HORRIBLE. I find it even more disgraceful that you illegally filmed a family video played in a courtroom and built your television services around it. The truth is that we are not only VICTIMS of a murderer (and more than one murderer), but also VICTIMS of your unworthy, offensive and now unbearable CURIOSITY (to be polite).

Giulia Tramontano’s crime and what is happening at the hearings

CREDIT: RAI

Giulia Tramontano lost her life last May 27, at the hands of her partner and father of the child she was carrying, Alessandro Impagnatiello. That day she had met the other girl he had been seeing for about a year and together they had managed to bring down her castle of lies.

However, once she returned home, the 30-year-old barman decided to end her life, with 37 blows. Subsequently she first tried to burn the body in the bathtub and then in the garage. At first she made everyone believe that she had actually disappeared, only days later did she admit the truth and have her body found.

In recent days in the courtroom, they showed a video of Giulia and Alessandro, who together with the family discovered the sex of the child who was about to be born. However, according to the Tramontano family’s lawyer, in those months Impagnatiello was already trying to poison her partner, to put an end to her life and also to cause her to have an abortion.