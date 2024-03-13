Chiara Ferragni returns from New York and decides to bring a beautiful gift to her children: that’s what it is

A few days ago Chiara Ferragni left for New York with the desire to pause her mind and regain control of her life. Now she has finally returned and decided to bring a beautiful gift to the little ones at home.

Chiara Ferragni

Here’s what the beautiful digital entrepreneur decided to give to Vittoria and Leone.

Moment of strong crisis for Chiara Ferragni: the gifts to Leone and Vittoria are touching

The last period has not been the easiest for Chiara Ferragni, who has been overwhelmed by work problems and those relating to her private sphere. Her marriage to Fedez now seems to be over and that’s why the woman had to take control of her life at any moment.

Chiara Ferragni

Precisely for this reason he decided to focus his attention on his children, the only happy support in this moment of strong crisis. The woman shared many moments with them that allowed her to overcome the sadness, albeit partially.

Chiara also told on social media how she decided to leave for New York to meet her lifelong friends, who supported her with their affection. Among these we mention Pardis Zarei-Pappas.

Chiara Ferragni returns to Milan: the gift for her children

After this trip, the very famous digital entrepreneur returned to Milan to take back her life and thus reunite with her beloved children. Obviously Leone and Vittoria couldn’t wait to hug their mother again, who immediately took them to the rides to celebrate the moment.

The Mini Pony cartoon

The woman then gave the little ones a very special gift that moved all her followers. We are talking about two very sweet, cute and fragrant Mini Ponies, one pink and one yellow. The influencer said that those toys are really very special to her as they remind her of her childhood, when her mother bought them for her. A wish for a happy childhood that only a mother can send to her children.