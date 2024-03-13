The results of the autopsy examination carried out on the lifeless body of little Natalia

The results of the autopsy carried out on the body of Natalia, the 12-year-old girl who lost her life last week, have arrived. She was found dead in her bed by her dad. The man was unable to wake her up and alerted the emergency services. While waiting for the ambulance, he tried to resuscitate her by calling 118, but the 12-year-old had already been dead for several hours.

The police have opened an investigation into Natalia’s clinical picture. She had been injured during a football match and had gone to the emergency room due to persistent knee pain. However, she was examined and then sent home.

The doctors had ruled out a fracture and the lung ultrasound performed had given a negative result, but the 12-year-old died twenty-four hours later in bed at her home, probably during the night.

The photos that Natalia had sent to her father are under investigation

Antonello Crinelli, the medical examiner who carried out the autopsy on Natalia’s lifeless body, established that she died due to a tissue infection in her left leg. The Prosecutor’s Office is investigating to reconstruct the last hours of the 12-year-old’s life and to examine possible negligence and medical responsibilities.

The investigators also acquired all the images that the girl had sent to her father the day before her death. Photo of her leg, on which her strange red spots were already visible. Stains which, according to what was reported by the Leggo newspaper, were not mentioned in the emergency room report.

According to the autopsy, Natalia then died due to an infection of the leg tissues. The examination was carried out by the medical examiner in the presence of all the appointed consultants. The pediatrician on duty at the hospital who had taken care of the young patient upon her arrival at the hospital is under investigation.

