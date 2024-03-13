Como, March 13, 2024 – Sexual abuse of newborns, forcing children to engage in autoerotic acts. A pedophile network has been dismantled in Lombardy. In recent days, 21 searches have been carried out in the provinces of Como, Lodi, Monza Brianza, Milan, Pavia and Varese, leading to the arrest at the scene of the crime of 4 people for possession of a large amount of child pornography, as well as a man who, for many years, committed sexual violence against two teenage girls related to him through family ties and a friend. The result is the result of a comprehensive operation (Ontario 3) aimed at combating child pornography on the Internet.

Minors were often entrusted to men who enjoyed the trust of their parents. The operation documented that the five arrested were producing child pornography, encouraging very young people, even as young as seven or eight years old, to perform sexual acts through streaming or filming themselves in acts of autoeroticism.

During the search, operators conducted computer searches of phones, analysis of chats and subsequent confiscation of devices used by the suspects, allowing them to block sexually violent activities carried out by at least six video producers. material. A computer search of the devices found on the suspects revealed disturbing details of video footage of sexual abuse of young children, including newborns.

The investigation, carried out by the Cyber ​​Security Operations Center in Milan under the direction of the local prosecutor’s office, was initiated by the National Center for Combating Child Pornography on the Internet (CNCPO) of the Postal and Communications Police Service following a report received within the framework of international police cooperation regarding Italian users involved in the arrest and distribution child pornography on a well-known social network.

The Milan Postal Police analyzed more than 117,000 connections, managing to identify 26 people, of whom 5 were already burdened with specific prejudices: in order to maintain anonymity, they created social profiles used to carry out illegal activities, using mailboxes opened with fictitious ones and accessing the network through open Wi-Fi or connections registered to third parties.

This activity led to the identification of several individuals involved and the seizure of numerous computer devices containing thousands of multimedia files of child pornography. (source: Adnkronos)

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still has three levels of sentencing.

