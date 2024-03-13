New data support the role of B/F/Taf triple therapy (bictegravir 50 mg/emtricitabine 200 mg/tenofovir alafenamide 25 mg tablets) in the treatment of HIV and comorbidities. These are the results of 3 studies evaluating the efficacy and safety profile of B/F/Taf in people with HIV, including those with HIV/hepatitis B (HBV) co-infection and HIV/tuberculosis (TB) co-infection, presented at the 31st Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (Croi) which took place in recent days in Denver (USA).

In people with HIV and HBV co-infection – we read in a note released by Gilead – the phase 3 Alliance study, still ongoing, which compares two different antiretroviral therapy regimens (B/F/Taf and Dtg+F/Tdf i.e. dolutegravir 50 mg + emtricitabine 200 mg/tenofovir disoproxil fumarate 300 mg), shows that, at 96 weeks of treatment, both are effective. However, those treated with B/F/Taf showed numerically higher levels of HBV viral suppression and seroconversion. Further study results showed that safety data were similar between arms. Furthermore, a new exploratory analysis presented at Croi, which further investigated the factors associated with the response to HIV treatment observed with B/F/Taf compared to Dtg+F/Tdf, suggests that in people with coinfection the response to therapy based on Taf compared to that based on Tdf could be higher for some subgroups, thus motivating the continuation of studies in this population. The use of B/F/Taf in subjects with HIV/HBV is experimental and the safety and efficacy of this use have not been established.

Regarding HIV/tuberculosis co-infection, although significant progress has been made in the early diagnosis and treatment of HIV-associated TB – the note continues – there are still significant therapeutic challenges for the interaction between antiretrovirals and tuberculosis drugs (rifampicin), mainly during drug metabolism. In this case, the main guidelines for the treatment of HIV recommend the use of inhibitors of the strand transfer activity of integrase (INSTI). In this regard, the ongoing Phase 2b Insight study, conducted in open label in collaboration with several organizations, including the Center for the Aids Program of Research in South Africa (Carpisa), studies the efficacy, safety and the pharmacokinetics of B/F/Taf and dolutegravir 50mg + lamivudine 300mg/tenofovir disoproxil fumarate 300 mg (Tld) in adults who begin treatment for HIV/TB co-infection and who have received a rifampicin-based therapeutic regimen for at least 8 weeks. Preliminary results at 24 weeks show that 97% of participants treated with B/F/Taf achieved viral suppression, as did 97% of participants treated with the DTG-based regimen. None of the serious adverse events, which are common in this population with advanced HIV disease and tuberculosis, were related to the study drug. Insight will continue through week 48 to determine long-term safety and effectiveness. The concomitant administration of B/F/Taf with rifampicin – it should be remembered – has been contraindicated by the US FDA and this therapeutic regimen, in subjects with HIV/TB co-infection, is experimental.

“In South Africa there is the largest HIV epidemic in the world, with more than 7 million people affected” by the AIDS virus. “Over half have latent tuberculosis co-infection – explains Anushka Naidoo, Carpisa and principal investigator of the Insignt study – The availability of antiretroviral treatment options, including options within individual antiretroviral classes, is important particularly in high burden environments of HIV/TB. Key findings from this important study presented at CROI support the continued evaluation of B/F/TAF in people with HIV and TB as a potential treatment to fill a critical gap for people and communities who bear the disproportionate burden of co-infection”.

On the issue of drug resistance, which occurs due to random genetic changes in HIV, known as resistance mutations, genetic models of HIV (HIV genotypes) have been examined to understand how long resistance mutations remain in the organism. The researchers examined data, over time, in a cohort of 242 people who took part in 3 clinical trials in which they were switched to B/F/Taf treatment after achieving viral suppression for at least 3 months while taking their previous antiretroviral regimen. The findings show that drug resistance mutations can arise and persist despite viral suppression, posing a risk of transmission of drug-resistant viruses in the event of virological failure, treatment interruption, or non-adherence. This data suggests that healthcare professionals should take a careful anamnesis of the previous state of drug resistance mutation, which could recur.

Additional research studies evaluating B/F/Taf presented at the Croi 2024 conference explore safety and efficacy data in older populations, as well as the effects of treatment on biomarkers of immune activation and weight change in virologically suppressed people with HIV.