At the 31st Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (Croi) which took place in Denver in the USA, Gilead presented data that highlights the vastness and innovativeness of the company pipeline. The latest findings explore: the clinical outcomes of a study evaluating an investigational combination regimen of once-daily bictegravir and lenacapavir; the new results of a study that evaluated the experimental combination of lenacapavir with neutralizing antibodies (bNAb) for 2 administrations per year; new proof-of-concept data for Gs-1720, a novel once-weekly inhibitor of integrase strand transfer activity (Insti).

The data presented – explains a note – demonstrates the pharmaceutical company’s commitment to developing the next phase of biomedical innovations in the field of HIV, in order to respond to the unmet needs of people affected by the virus. The availability of different treatment options, in fact, is crucial for those who are unable to adhere to current regimens and this can help people with HIV – regardless of where they are in the continuum of care – to improve their individual outcomes and to advance public health.

It is estimated that up to 10% of people with HIV follow a complex treatment regimen, defined as 2 or more pills/tablets per day. Although single-tablet regimens have been available for over a decade, some people may not benefit from this option, although studies have found greater adherence for once-daily pill-based regimens. In this regard, the open-label Phase 2/3 Aristry-1 study compared the investigational once-daily combination of bictegravir, an inhibitor of integrase strand transfer activity, and lenacapavir, an inhibitor of the first-in-class capsid (first of its class), compared to current therapy in people with HIV who achieve virological suppression with complex regimens. The results demonstrated that all 3 treatment arms had robust virologic suppression at 6 months, with consistently low viral loads throughout the study. The results help support the efficacy and safety profile of switching individuals with HIV from complex regimens to a potentially less complex combination of bictegravir and lenacapavir. This investigational combination is being further evaluated as a single-tablet regimen in the Phase 3 portion of the study.

On dosing twice a year with lenacapavir and bNAb, in a recent phase 1b study published in ‘The Lancet HIV’, the experimental combination of lenacapavir + teropavimab (GS-5423, Tab) + zinlirvimab (GS-2872, Zab) demonstrated high efficacy and maintained virologic suppression for 6 months with twice-yearly dosing. At 6 months, the experimental long-acting combination of lenacapavir + Tab + Zab was well tolerated, had a favorable safety profile, and maintained virologic suppression in 8 of 10 participants. Additionally, each of the 6 participants in the higher-dose Zab arm maintained virologic suppression at 6 months, demonstrating the potential of this investigational long-acting, twice-yearly dosing regimen. Of the 2 participants who experienced a virological rebound, one was diagnosed with acute Covid-19 at the time of the rebound and one had a rebound at week 26. Both had HIV RNA less than 100 copies at week 26. Additionally, one participant he resumed background antiretroviral therapy due to a protocol violation and was excluded from the efficacy analysis.

The investigational combination of lenacapavir + Tab + Zab has progressed to phase 2. An additional observational study from the Prestigio registry examined susceptibility to the bNAbs Tab and Zab in subjects with HIV who were multiresistant to 4 drug classes and who may have had limited options. Approximately 40% of participants had the virus susceptible to Tab and Zab, indicating that some subjects with multidrug-resistant HIV may be suitable candidates for future studies of long-acting regimens containing Tab and Zab.

Finally, new clinical data from a ‘late-breaker’ oral presentation at the Croi conference demonstrate that integrase strand transfer inhibitor has a suitable pharmacokinetic profile for a weekly dosing interval. GS-1720 is a selective INSTI being evaluated as an investigational new antiretroviral agent in combination with long-acting agents, with the goal of providing people with HIV with new long-acting options. Tab, Zab and GS-1720 – concludes the note – are experimental compounds and have not been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration or any other regulatory authority for any use. The use of these compounds alone or in combination with lenacapavir is under investigation. Their safety and effectiveness are unknown. Bictegravir and lenacapavir in combination are investigational and have not been approved anywhere in the world, and their safety and effectiveness have not yet been established.