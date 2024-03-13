The dengue alerts are turned on in the state of Guerrero, which reports 2,371 cases so far this year, which means more than 38 times the 62 detected in the same period of 2023, and more than one of each three of those reported nationally this year.

Guerrero represents 34.7% of the 6,828 cases of dengue detected in Mexico in the first nine weeks of the year, according to the latest ‘Epidemiological Bulletin’ of the federal Ministry of Health, which shows an interannual increase of more than 478% in the disease throughout the country.

Guerrero health authorities point out that the problem has not been serious, and only 71 of the cases reported by the federal government are considered severe.

But they attribute the problem, particularly in the port of Acapulco, to the impact of Hurricane “Otis” on October 25, whose ravages have led to the proliferation of transmitting mosquitoes.

“(We do) three basic things, scrapping of course, fumigation and, most importantly, abatement (application of chemical substances). We know well that, if we do not stop the larvae from continuing to reproduce, we will never end the problem” , the Acapulco Health Director, Aniceto Leguizamo, told EFE.

Prevent a major dengue emergency

One of the objectives in these months is to eliminate the junk, tires and debris left by Hurricane “Otis” in homes. EFE/ Mr. Guzmán

Cases in Mexico are multiplying while the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) issued an epidemiological alert last February for dengue in America, where Brazil and Peru are among the most affected.

The municipal official added that one of the objectives in these months is to eliminate the junk, tires and debris left by the hurricane in homes.

Otherwise, he warned, with the first rains of the year things will be serious.

“If we do nothing in all this time, if we do not take radical measures to eliminate the potholes by the month of May, June or July, with the first rains this could be a serious public health problem, with the first rains the eggs begin to produce the first larvae,” he said.

An uphill fight against the dengue mosquito

Alfredo Arciniega, an employee in the vector area of ​​the Municipal Health Directorate, has been working against mosquitoes for several years, a job that he considers difficult because every day he walks long distances, climbs streets, hills and stairs while carrying the equipment.

But he assured that now insecurity is the main challenge, since there are those who do not allow him to enter their homes.

“There are many people reluctant due to insecurity and many people do not let you pass. And, apart from that, they say that the chemical is bad for them and that in COVID-19 we were throwing it out,” he lamented.

Authorities report that 40% of homes do not allow access.

“A problem that we found is that, as we go from house to house in the colonies (neighborhoods), we observe that they are closed. So, even if we killed 60% of the rest of the population, what would lead to is that the flies would reproduce again “commented the director of Health.

The authorities assure that the insecticide does not harm people, so they ask that they be allowed into their homes.

The person in charge of the municipal vector department in the port, Dalia Olea, mentioned that the three main activities to combat dengue are spatial misting, fumigation and the delivery of abate for drinking water tanks, where the mosquito reproduces.

“At 5 or 6 in the morning the first tour begins and in the evening from 6 in the afternoon, it is very necessary to do it at that time because it kills the mosquito and it is necessary that when (people) hear passing the truck opens its doors and windows,” he said.

It reported 4,688 people benefiting from the delivery of abate, while in space misting there are 29,640 and in thermal fumigation there are 4,819 inhabitants, so each week they visit between 25 and 30 neighborhoods in Acapulco.

The tourist area is also of special attention, so employees walk through the streets, shops, restaurants and hotels to kill larvae and adult flies.

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel

Don’t miss: PAHO issues alert for increase in dengue; Mexico among the countries with the most increase

OF

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions