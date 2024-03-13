Maurizio Battista suffocated after breakfast at the bar: the last heartbreaking farewell from family and friends

The funeral of Maurizio Battista, the 45-year-old man who the day before, Monday 11 March, died of suffocation in a bar immediately after having breakfast, was celebrated yesterday afternoon. Many were present in the church of San Nicola in the small town in the province of Chieti. The gesture of his friends was touching, as they wanted to accompany him for the last time in a special way.

News that has shocked everyone in San Salvo, a small town of around 20 thousand inhabitants near Vasto, in the province of Chieti, is that of the death of a man known and respected by everyone, Maurizio Battista. A tragic destiny that of man.

He was having breakfast with his brother in a bar in San Salvo, on Via Montegrappa. Immediately after finishing the meal he felt ill and collapsed to the ground. He could no longer breathe due to the blocked airways.

Those present in the room, including his brother, alerted the rescuers and were the first to try in every way to help him. The same 118 doctors and the Carabinieri who arrived on site attempted to help him breathe again, but unfortunately every effort proved in vain and the 45-year-old died of suffocation.

As emerged in the hours and days following the tragic death, it seems that the problem was caused by an illness that Maurizio had been fighting for some time and which had been causing him difficulty swallowing for some time.

Yesterday was the most painful day for the man’s family. The brothers Adonio and Giuseppe, the sister-in-law Antonella, and the beloved nephews gathered in the church of San Nicola Vescovo in San Salvo for the funeral. In addition to them, Maurizio’s centaur friends arrived on motorcycles, who wanted to accompany him for the last time in this special way.