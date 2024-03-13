Kyip Capital acquires 100% of the Volta Institute

KYIP Capital, through its fund dedicated to digital transformation, has acquired control of Istituto Volta, one of the main players in the Italian professional training market, with a turnover of €15 million and an EBITDA margin of 17%. The group offers a wide range of courses, mainly in the IT and Healthcare world (approximately 60% of turnover) as well as technical specialization courses in various fields with regional accreditation.

KYIP Capital enters the world of professional training with the aim of creating a reference player in the Italian market, after having established Plena Education in July 2023, the 3rd private group in Italy in the world of Creative Arts with €24 million in turnover and 4,200 students.

Gianluca Losi, CEO and Founding Partner of KYIP Capital, said: “We have been impressed by Istituto Volta’s growth path over the years and look forward to helping Fabrizio, Alessandro and their team in further improving and sophisticating the offering. training, entering new educational fields and opening up new regions and geographies. Furthermore, leveraging the experience gained in recent years by KYIP in the higher education sector with the establishment, through 7 aggregations, of Plena Education, the third group in Italy in the creative arts world, we believe that there are interesting opportunities to consolidate the Vocational Training segment and make Istituto Volta one of the reference players in Italy”.

The Volta Institute is the third deal for the fund (after Datlas Group and Plena Education) and represents the initial platform that KYIP Capital intends to develop in the world of professional training, an industry that is still extremely fragmented and with significant room for improvement. KYIP Capital therefore expects growth of the platform both internally – also thanks to a significant strengthening of the educational offer – and externally, through acquisitions of complementary companies as well as through agreements with trade associations and industrial districts.

With around 12 thousand active students by 2023, Istituto Volta has grown at extremely significant rates in recent years (+30% in the period ’20-’23), intercepting a growing demand from students and workers for skills, especially in IT field. Growth was made possible thanks to a scalable business model that combines a fast and streamlined go-to-market process (i.e. from 2 to 6 months from course design to delivery) combined with high flexibility in the use of the course itself with various modes online / physical & online / physical.

Fabrizio Tittozzi, CEO of Istituto Volta, commented: “We chose KYIP Capital for its deep experience in the world of training and the ability to understand Istituto Volta’s unique business model and its potential. We are convinced that they are the ideal partner capable of supporting the company in its growth path both organically and through acquisitions.”

Founded in 2010 by the Tittozzi family, Istituto Volta operates on a national scale through its 3 brands (Istituto Volta, Formamente and Pianeta Studio) and its offices in Milan, Rome, Naples and Bari, offering its students one-stop-shop solutions which include training & testing centers, provision of certificates and company placement.

As part of the operation, KYIP Capital availed itself of the assistance of PedersoliGattai as legal consultant, Pirola Pennuto Zei & Associati for the fiscal aspects of the operation’s structure, EYParthenon for the aspects related to commercial due diligence, Deloitte for the financial and fiscal one. Ethica Corporate Finance assisted KYIP as M&A advisor. PedersoliGattai and Alantra instead assisted the sellers.