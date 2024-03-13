At least 20 agents of the National Guard (GN) and four ministerial officers from the State of Guerrero were injured yesterday in the protest of Ayotzinapa students against the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE).

11 vehicles burned in the brawl were also reported.

Around 11:00 a.m., aboard about five buses, normal students arrived at the Prosecutor’s Office facilities.

The FGE of Guerrero reported in a statement the balance of the protest of the young people, who demonstrated after the escape of a state police officer accused of killing one of his colleagues, Yanqui Kothan Gómez, while the marches intensify to demand justice for the 43 normal students disappeared from Ayotzinapa in 2014.

The agents with anti-riot equipment have been guarding the Prosecutor’s Office facilities since Friday after the murder of Gómez at a Guerrero Police checkpoint last Thursday, but yesterday they were overwhelmed by the Ayotzinapa normalistas and the Federation of Socialist Peasant Students of Mexico.

The protesters threw firecrackers and homemade bombs at the officers to enter the facilities, and the shrapnel hit the officers, who took shelter in the facilities.

“The unjustified attacks launched by the normalistas against this autonomous body today (yesterday) are condemned, since this Prosecutor’s Office has acted objectively and impartially, respecting the rights of the victim’s relatives,” indicated the FGE.

The demonstration occurred after “La matutina” by the President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who stated that the accused officer escaped with the alleged complicity of local authorities, although two other police officers involved remain detained.

But the Guerrero Prosecutor’s Office assured in its bulletin that at no time did it detain the state police officers accused of the attack on the students.

And he argued that he sent the investigation file to the Attorney General’s Office of the Republic, made up of testimonies and more than 20 expert opinions, videos and evidence collected by state authorities.

“Clarifying that this justice administration body does not carry out administrative arrests, so it must be clarified which authority kept the aforementioned state officials under protection,” stated the Prosecutor’s Office.

In the midst of electoral campaigns for the June 2 elections, students have intensified their demonstrations because López Obrador has not resolved the case of the 43 young people from Ayotzinapa who disappeared in Guerrero in September 2014.

Last week, the normalistas knocked down a door of the National Palace while the President was inside, whom they accuse of protecting the military involved, since the Truth Commission created by the President concluded in 2022 that it was a “state crime” in which The Army also participated.

Background curtain

Wrapped in controversy, but without results

The Ayotzinapa case has been involved in controversy in recent days after the violent protest carried out last Wednesday by a group of protesters who broke down a door of the National Palace to demand that the federal government speed up the investigations and that the President receive the victims. parents of the 43 students missing since 2014.

In recent months, relatives and their lawyers have accused the López Obrador Government of not having made progress in the investigation despite the fact that it promised at the beginning of its six-year term, in 2018, that the young people would be located and the facts would be clarified. .

Almost nine and a half years later, neither the motive for the crime nor the fate of the students is clear, although charred remains of three of the young people were found and it is presumed that they were all murdered by members of a local cartel that trafficked heroin and that acted colluded with security forces and local, state and federal authorities, including the military.

One day after the incident at the National Palace, a student from the Ayotzinapa Rural Normal School, in Chilpancingo, was killed by police, sparking protests in the State.

Amid the tensions generated by the death of the young man, López Obrador reported that a police officer who was being investigated for the death of the student escaped on Monday from the place where he was detained under administrative arrest.

The State Prosecutor’s Office reported that vehicles were burned in the protest. EFE Element accused of killing student escapes

The police officer accused of killing the Ayotzinapa high school student, Yanqui Khotan Gómez, escaped due to the alleged complicity of the Guerrero authorities, reported the President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

“Yesterday (Monday) the alleged person responsible for the murder of the young man from the Ayotzinapa normal school escaped and the investigation is being carried out, of course the search, and responsibilities will be established, but it is part of this decomposition that we are facing and the interests that are involved,” he declared.

He said that the police officer, whose identity has not been revealed, “was in an administrative arrest, but the protocols were not followed,” so he suspects that other authorities helped him flee: “Without a doubt (there was complicity), it is that he was in the transit of the delivery of the state authorities.”

They locate the experts who investigated the case

The Person Search Commission of the State of Morelos reported that the two experts from the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) reported missing since Sunday were found alive.

This as part of an operation carried out by the Secretariat of Security of the State of Mexico, the Secretariat of National Defense and the FGR.

The State Attorney General’s Office announced that elements of said institutions carried out the search in various places, since their last communication was in the limits of Morelos and Guerrero. After the deployments carried out, his whereabouts were found in the Entity.

He was immediately transferred to Mexico City, where his medical evaluation was carried out and, later, his statement was given. The experts were investigating the murder of the normal student, Yanqui Rothan.

The two experts are Suay Kassandra Domínguez Pastrana and Enrique Linares Ríos, FGR experts assigned to the investigations into the murder of Yanqui Rothan, a normal student from Ayotzinapa, who died after being shot by State Police in Guerrero, who were reported missing.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed the disappearance of the two elements and said that they were assigned to the investigation of the murder of Yanqui Rothan, a normal student from Ayotzinapa.

