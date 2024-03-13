Green homes, the blow comes from Strasbourg: outlay from 20,000 to 55,000 euros per home

It is going quite unnoticed but it will be a real blow to the homes of European and Italian citizens in particular, who will soon be forced to reach for their wallets.

The president of Aspesi (national association of real estate promotion and development companies), Federico Filippo Oriana, estimates a devaluation of houses of 30-40% with an outlay in Italy of 20,000 to 55,000 euros per house.

In fact, unfortunately, the Plenary gave the green light for the ‘zero emissions’ objective for 2050. The directive passed with 370 votes in favour, 199 against and 46 abstentions. Fratelli d’Italia, Lega and Forza Italia all voted against while Pd, Cinque Stelle, Verdi, Alleanza Verdi e Sinistra and Italia Viva voted in favour.

Now the national process begins with the ministries and then there will be publication in the EU Official Journal. The objective, as mentioned, is to achieve zero emissions by 2050 (pure madness) but from 2030 all new buildings will have to be zero emissions, a rule that applies to 2028 with public buildings and this will mean, also in this case, new costs that only the EU in the world, unilaterally, is shouldering while climate change is a global problem but the big polluters – the USA, China, India, Russia – are careful not to take measures of this type. This is a Tafazzian way of beating the family jewels.

For private homes there is a schedule for extracting money in a systematic way, let’s say ‘in installments’, that is, reducing energy consumption by 16% from 2030 and 20-22% by 2035. Once it is published in OJ EU member states will have two years to present a restructuring plan.

And let’s get to politics. The much feared law was approved with the votes of the usual suspects, namely the centre-left parties and the strong opposition of the government majority. League MEP Angelo Ciocca protested with a whistle and the president kicked him out, defining the episode as “deplorable and unprecedented”, a definition which instead fits well with the very dangerous law passed on to us by the EU.

Because behind the many beautiful words there is instead a gigantic rip-off and that is mandatory renovations for Italians’ homes. This means that the usual games will soon begin with administrators of interested condominiums and nabob companies that will try to replicate the blessing of the wicked bonus and superbonus measure that has left a historic hole in the state coffers, as Giorgia Meloni pointed out.

And then naturally we will have the usual series of scams and counter-scams as happened with the measure desired by the Conte government and for which every day the judiciary opens an investigation.

Matteo Salvini, deputy prime minister and minister of Infrastructure and Transport, shot straight: “Yet another European madness. Thanks to the commitment of the League and the ID group, some of the eco-madness desired by the bureaucrats had already been stopped, but it was not enough. Our battle continues: we need a change of direction to review the directive, sending the left home and bringing a new centre-right majority to Brussels. On 8 and 9 June, those who choose the League choose more Italy and less EU”.

Chiara Braga, a green enthusiast, had the courage to declare: “This time too, on the wrong side. Today the right-wing parties in the European Parliament voted against the green homes directive. Which is not an environmentalist rant, but the only answer to seriously contribute to the reduction of polluting emissions, guarantee energy savings and significantly reduce expenses for families. And the short-sightedness of certain forces does not allow them to see the efforts made to reach a final agreement in which many of the constraints of the initial proposal have been revised and softened”, but it does not say that the EU is responsible for pollution only in one small part and therefore it is only an ideological measure that will serve no purpose.

He is satisfied with the bloodletting that the former environment minister Sergio Costa will inflict on the Italians, who did not leave an unforgettable memory of himself at the Ministry of the Environment: “An important text not only for the fight against climate change: redeveloping the park real estate offers a great opportunity to relaunch the construction chain, which confirms itself as the main driver of internal economic growth thanks to the impact on related industries and in general on the entire economy, while generating jobs that cannot be relocated”.

In short, the Five Star Movement is trying again with something similar to the fake environmental bonuses that renovation companies have received thanks to the increase in material costs, which is also possible by law, when they have not done any real scams. Nothing new under the sun, only this time there are stellar predictions about the money that Italians will have to shell out to the Ideology (and Business) of Brussels without any benefit for the environment.