Fiumicino, March 13, 2024 – “We want to improve the Giulio Regeni Library, making it an increasingly important cultural and aggregating center of the territory. This is one of our goals. In the coming months, we will be able to provide cards that will allow library users to take advantage of special discounts and preferential rates for visiting theatres, museums, cinemas, purchasing cultural goods and services and much more.” This is stated by Fiumicino Cultural Councilor Federica Poggio, emphasizing: “In recent days, a notice has been published aimed at associations, bodies and activities that are ready to continue this journey with us. I have always believed in the participation of the social, industrial and cultural structure of our territory. I hope that we can give an important answer: together we can truly contribute to the revitalization of this extraordinary place that is the Giulio Regeni Library.”

