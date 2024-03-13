Even though it is no longer something unknown, I think we don’t see it very often in the Netherlands, the Italian brand Giordana. We at the editorial office are enthusiastic about this and have also been riding in a well-maintained set of Road Blog Giordana custom clothing since September 2023. So it’s no surprise that we were very excited to see Giordana’s new Beyond Gravel collection. But the Italians do things a little differently, and we like it.

Luxury clothing on and off the bike

According to Jordana, the Beyond Gravel collection is designed for riders who don’t know where they’ll end up. Adventurous gravel riders who, as Jordana himself says, also love “adventures after the bike.” When you first look at the collection, you’ll notice that it’s a mix of tight and baggy clothes and that there are a few special pieces, like a fleece jacket or a wool shirt with cargo pockets. The complete Beyond Gravel collection is available for both men and women.

Beyond Gravel Cargo shorts

As mentioned, the collection is a mix of baggy and tight clothing, and the Cargo pants are the only pieces that fit close to the body. The pants are available in black and olive green, the latter of which I think fits in nicely with the gravel world. It’s made from four-way stretch fabric, which means it should fit comfortably but also provide compression around the thighs. The fabric blocks ultraviolet radiation and thereby protects you from the sun.

The well-known cargo pockets are located on both upper legs, and there are also two pockets in the lower back for storing extra food or other items. The side panels of the trousers are made of Cordura fabric, which is less likely to tear when riding through dense forests or when sliding. Women’s trousers have the same color scheme and are also similar in materials. The difference is the specific women’s suede and slightly shorter legs. At €264.95 they are as expensive as men’s trousers.

Large selection of shirts including a dress shirt.

If you like to have a large selection of different shirts, then the Beyond Gravel collection is the right choice for you. They have seven different shirts that can be paired with the Cargo pants. In my opinion, the Button Down Wool Long Sleeve Shirt is the most colorful and the Gravel Wool Jersey is the most recognizable.

The long sleeve button down shirt is a well known plaid shirt that is a design you often see when playing on clay. The shirt is made of stretch merino wool and fastens with snap buttons. There’s a chest pocket that Jordana says has a “loose fit.” The unisex blouse is available in two colors: olive, in my opinion, leans more towards light brown. The purple/pink color Grapeade stands out a little more in this regard. The price for this is €236.95. The benefit of this merino wool shirt is that it regulates temperature well and can be worn casually.

Gravel wool jersey

I’ve already said that the Gravel Wool jersey is the most recognizable, and in my opinion this is due to the fact that it has the classic shape of a cycling jersey. The merino wool shirt fits the upper body, has three pockets at the back and a pair of clips on the inside of the waist to keep it in place. This shirt is also made from merino wool, so it can be used in a wide range of temperatures and will feel soft to the touch. There are several reflective pockets on the back. This shirt also provides UV protection. Like the previous gravel shirt, this wool shirt is also unisex and available in light Moonrock or the same purple-pink Grapeade. The Gravel Wool knitwear price is 170.95 euros.

Baggy shirts and two jackets

As already mentioned, the choice of outerwear is very diverse. In addition to the above items, there are five baggy shirts. They have wool t-shirts in long and short sleeves, as well as polyester ones. The polyester shirt is also available in a cargo version with three pockets at the back, as you know from traditional cycling shirts. The middle pocket has an additional pocket that can be closed with a zipper. There is also a small pocket on the chest.

For cold days or bad weather conditions, Jordana has a fleece jacket. A plaid fleece jacket that reminds me of the very warm fleece sweaters of yesteryear. Giordana’s Gravel Alpha Jacket is a windproof and water-repellent jacket with a hood that can be worn under a helmet to keep your head warm.

Custom gravel surface

I already wrote about our Giordana custom clothing in the introduction, and we’ve also added a few pieces from the Beyond Gravel collection to this line. For example, you can order customized Beyond Gravel Cargo pants, as well as a variety of unisex polyester shirts. What is perhaps most striking is that the wool blouse was also included in Jordana’s special program.

It’s great to see, and unique to my knowledge, that items like this are available in a dedicated program. As I’m browsing through Jordana’s custom clothing, I notice that they also have a short sleeve zip-up shirt in Beyond Gravel. Short sleeve shirt/blouse with zipper. Amazing because it’s not in the standard collection but can be delivered to order.

For all the customization information and the complete collection, you can visit the Giordana website or Benelux Carbonbike distributor.