Anita Olivieri is certainly one of the key characters of this edition of Big Brother. The girl has often ended up at the center of the scene for statements and behaviors that have exposed her to the media pillory on several occasions. What happened this time?

Anita Olivieri

Apparently the girl uttered a sentence that could solidify those rumors according to which it was a registered letter. Let’s delve deeper into this topic together!

Anita Olivieri’s ambiguity on Big Brother

Among the key characters of this edition of Big Brother it is practically impossible not to mention Anita Olivieri. We are talking about a beautiful blonde girl with two big blue eyes and a personality that is the envy of the world.

She is in fact extremely determined and knows well what goals she intends to achieve throughout her life. However, the beautiful Anita has always seemed to have adopted behaviors that in several contexts have made her appear protected by the editorial staff.

Giuseppe Garibaldi and Anita Olivieri

In fact, there have been rumors of the presence of an author who would pass her top secret information ahead of time and of a hypothetical boyfriend behind the scenes. A few hours ago, however, Gieffina would have inadvertently revealed a very curious detail relating to her mother’s partner.

Anita’s revelation to Alessio

Living under the watchful eye of cameras for a long time definitely makes you lose the concept of time and space. Precisely for this reason Big Brother contestants often forget to be filmed and end up talking about intimate things that should not always be revealed.

This is what happened to Anita, to whom she allegedly made a very important revelation to her Alessio. The girl then spoke about her difficult and troubled childhood and the difficult relationship with her mother. On this occasion she confessed how her mother’s partner is employed by Endemol, the company that works with Mediaset for productions such as Big Brother.

Anita Olivieri and Alessio Falsone

Precisely for this reason the viewers who followed the story defined the girl as recommended. We cannot know what the truth is but we cannot deny the preferential treatment that the young girl has benefited from until now.

