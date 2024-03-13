Civitavecchia, April 13, 2023 – “The creation of a new province is a project we are working on and represents a turning point for the future of our communities.” Thus, the mayor of Civitavecchia, Ernesto Tedesco, following a meeting held this morning in the Palazzo del Pincio, in the Sala Giunta, during which the President of the Gazzetta Administrativa della Repubblica Italiana, Enrico Michetti, illustrated Vademecum for the creation of a new province of Lazio, which will include, above all, the coastal municipalities from Fiumicino to Montalto di Castro, passing through Civitavecchia, which represents its natural heart. “This is a world to be built, with exceptional job opportunities.”

The chosen name is “Gateway to Italy” because Civitavecchia is the most important cruise port in the Mediterranean and Fiumicino is the first airport in Europe. An extremely homogeneous province where the sea is the dominant feature. “From south to north, Fiumicino, Ladispoli, Santa Marinella, Civitavecchia, Tarquinia and Montalto di Castro have already shown themselves positively,” explained Prof. Michetti, “to which are added the ‘inland’ municipalities such as Allumiere and Tolfa.”

A widespread protagonist, where everyone will participate in the distribution of offices and government structures in the territory: from political to development authorities, and then the prefecture, police department, Chamber of Commerce, clinic, university, local health department, tax office. Agency, Inail, Inps, Provincial Command of the Carabinieri, as well as infrastructure, transport, urban planning, school buildings, tourism, maritime policy…: Firstly, an increase of at least five thousand new work units is expected in the total territory. And about eighty million euros generated from tax revenues, resources for investment and other income, compared to the current nine million.

Porta d’Italia fits perfectly within the required (but not mandatory) limit of two hundred thousand inhabitants: the homogeneity of the territory and the positive opinion of the majority of the municipal councils involved are fundamental. Each municipal council must have an absolute majority (50% + 1) of those present and voting. Once the voting is completed, the proposal goes to Parliament, which has no discretionary powers: it will only have to check the correctness of the expression of will in accordance with the homogeneity of the municipalities included in the perimeter, after which it will have to ratify. The Region’s opinion is mandatory but not binding.

“We will present the proposed resolution to the city council shortly,” explained Mayor Tedesco, “Porta d’Italia will be a decisive step in the future of the territory.”

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to follow the source.