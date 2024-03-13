A large gas pipeline near Eindhoven is in danger of collapsing due to sand being washed under the pipeline. Due to the risk of a gas leak, emergency services closed off the area around the sinkhole. This also includes the A2 and N2 motorways between the Lenderheide junction and the De Hoogt junction, which, according to the Rijkswaterstaat, force obstacle leads to traffic. The service advises road users to avoid the area and avoid Utrecht.

According to the fire department, there is currently no talk of a gas leak and therefore no immediate danger. X. Hotels and buildings in the area have been informed that they must consider evacuation in the event of a gas pipeline rupture. The municipality of Eindhoven has issued an NL-Alert calling on residents near the gas pipeline to close windows and doors and turn off ventilation. There are not many of them: the gas pipeline is located in a practically uninhabited area.

Emergency services are present on the gas pipeline as a preventive measure and try to prevent further subsidence. However, sufficient material must first be available on site. Rijkswaterstaat expects the situation around Eindhoven to last until after the evening rush hour.

