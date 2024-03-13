loading…

The left-wing French newspaper Liberation published a cartoon mocking Muslims in Gaza, who are starving to death due to the Israeli blockade. Photo/@QudsNen/X

PARIS – Cartoons depicting starving Palestinians in Gaza during the holy month of Ramadan, published in the French daily Liberation, sparked outrage on social media.

Some people criticized the daily for mocking “genocide” by Israeli forces in the besieged enclave.

This cartoon entitled “Ramadan in Gaza, the Beginning of the Month of Fasting” was drawn by Corinne Rey, a former cartoonist for the famous satirical magazine, Charlie Hebdo.

The cartoon depicts a destroyed city in the background and a hand sticking out of the rubble, while a panting man chases two rats and a cockroach down the street.

A woman sat on the street with a hungry boy beside her and angrily warned the running man, saying, “Not before sunset,” referring to the Islamic practice of fasting throughout the day and breaking the fast at sunset.

Social media users left angry comments under Liberation on X’s post, expressing their anger at the cartoon mocking “genocide” in Gaza.

Many users believe the cartoon clearly mocks Gazans, who are deprived of basic necessities and humanitarian aid, leaving them starving.

Western media generally more often defends the Israeli colonial regime which has massacred more than 31,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Charlie Hebdo magazine is known for frequently insulting Muslims and the Prophet Muhammad SAW in its cartoons.

(she)