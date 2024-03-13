Professional footballer Quincy Promes, convicted in the Netherlands of drug trafficking and serious assault, was arrested in Dubai at the request of the Amsterdam prosecutor’s office.

The arrest of 32-year-old Promes came “following constructive cooperation between the authorities of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Netherlands,” according to the Ministry of Justice. The Netherlands will demand Promes’s extradition.

In the Netherlands, the football player was convicted in absentia twice last year. Last year, an Amsterdam court sentenced him to eighteen months in prison for serious assault. Last month, Promes was sentenced to six years in prison for attempting to smuggle more than 1,300 kilograms of cocaine through the port of Antwerp.

Promes was not present at these criminal cases. He has been living in Moscow for three years, where he plays for Spartak Moscow. Following the team’s training camp in the Emirates, Promes was arrested there earlier this month after being involved in a road accident near Al Maktoum International Airport. Promes allegedly fled after the accident and was later arrested. He was the only player not allowed to leave the Emirates while his teammates traveled to St Petersburg. He was not allowed to leave the country until the damage caused by the road accident was resolved.

Parties in Dubai

This month, Promes was seen partying in Dubai on social media. Russian authorities hoped that the Emirates would allow Promes to travel to Russia again; Dutch prosecutors tried to secretly organize Promes’ extradition.

An extradition treaty has been in force between the UAE and the Netherlands for a year now. The prosecutor’s office does not wish to provide any further clarification of the legal procedure. “It is not possible to provide further information at this time without hindering the ongoing investigation.”

Share Write to the editor