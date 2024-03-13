In 2023, Florida once again stood out as the state with the highest incidence of unprovoked shark bites in the United States. According to a report from the Florida Museum of Natural History, 69 unprovoked bites were recorded worldwide, of which 16 occurred in the aforementioned state. Volusia County led, with eight cases.

This finding cements Florida as the unofficial capital of the world for unprovoked shark bites. Fortunately, none of these proved fatal. It is important to note that, although Florida continues to be a leader in this type of incidents, the figure is lower than the average of the last five years, which is approximately 22 cases.

YOU CAN SEE: United States and the countdown to TikTok: can the application no longer be used?

Florida: have shark bites increased in the last five years?

According to a report based on data from the International Shark Attack File (ISAF) at the University of Florida, despite Florida leading the statistics, the total number of unprovoked bites in 2023 was lower than the average of the last five years . This suggests a slight decrease in the trend of these incidents compared to previous periods. Additionally, it is noted that unprovoked attacks generally involve what are known as ‘test bites’, in which a shark bites a person, driven by its hunting instinct, but then retreats.

Cases of shark bites: this is the report worldwide

Globally, the report highlights a slight increase in the number of fatal shark attacks, with 10 people dying in 2023 due to unprovoked bites. This figure exceeds the average of the last five years. Australia stands out as the country with a disproportionately high number of fatal attacks, followed by the United States, where deaths were recorded in Hawaii and California.

It is important to note that these data reflect a worrying trend and require greater attention to safety and awareness around coexisting with these magnificent marine predators.

Sharks have a skeleton, but it is made of cartilage. Photo: Pixabay

YOU CAN SEE: Solar eclipse 2024: where and when to see the solar eclipse in the United States

What is this shark attack due to? This is how the researchers responded

Experts indicate that the increase in the relationship between sharks and humans could be attributed to several factors. One of them is the increase in the population of white sharks in areas frequented by surfers. In addition, changes in oceanographic conditions could also be playing a role. Likewise, it is pointed out that the greater presence of people in the oceans and the increasing dissemination of these incidents could be contributing to this phenomenon.

As a result, the experts left some advice to avoid being attacked by sharks. It is required not to enter the water when there is no lighting, since the animals may attack and you will not be able to notice. As we know, this species has a passion for the smell of blood, so they advised not to enter the sea with open wounds or during menstruation. Finally, the specialists analyzed that it is preferable not to wear shiny jewelry when you want to go to the beach.

YOU CAN SEE: How to register to receive the Bono a Mil 2024 in the Dominican Republic? | EASY GUIDE

Tiburones invaden Florida. Foto: National Geographic