Fiumicino, March 13, 2024 – Friday March 15, on the occasion of the National Day Against Eating Disorders, the Municipality of Fiumicino has joined the initiative promoted by ANCI and NEVER GIVE UP ONLUS to support the NEVER GIVE UP campaign. To make visible evidence of participation in this sensitive issue, which particularly affects young people, the administration will illuminate the bridge in lilac on June 2.

“Eating disorders, especially anorexia and bulimia, are a leading cause of death among teenagers and, unfortunately, the situation has become even worse since the pandemic. In Italy, 2,665,000 teenagers have problems with eating, weight and body image, and only 10% manage to seek help, and do so on average three years after the first symptoms appear. The family, together with the school, is one of the first places where such disorders can be identified and quickly eliminated thanks to signals that highlight discomfort.” This is according to the data provided by the Association, which has been promoting awareness, prevention, treatment and research into eating disorders since 2014.

