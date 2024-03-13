Fiumicino, March 13, 2024 – “By means of a special Union Decree, the repeal of Union Decree no. 11 issued today (read here), which ordered the closure of the GB Grassi Secondary Institute for the entire day of Thursday 14/03/2024 due to power outages.” This is reported by the municipality of Fiumicino.

“From information subsequently received, it appears that a power outage will be possible and will in any case be limited to a short period of time so as not to significantly jeopardize the running of school activities. “There is therefore no reason for the urgent closure of the GBGrassi educational institute, located at Via della Scafa, number 75, which will remain open.”

