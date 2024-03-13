Fiumicino, March 13, 2024 – A decree has been issued establishing a temporary speed limit of 30 km/h and bad road signs on the following roads – Via del Olivetello – Via di Campo Salino – Via della Muratella (section from Via della Trigolana to Via G. Montanari ) – via Rospigliosi – via San Carlo a Palidoro (from Via Tre Denari to Via Serrenti).

“The temporary 30km/h speed limit was necessary to protect public safety given the high degree of degradation of the roads in question and where road resurfacing work is planned. In order to carry out this intervention, the resources necessary for the intervention must first be found, and after 10 years of neglect and neglect, the situation at some points is becoming quite dramatic, with serious risks to the safety of passing citizens. said Public Works Councilor Giovanna Onorati. – The road surface is affected by its age and the increase in vehicle traffic in recent years, so conventional maintenance measures cannot meet the maintenance needs of some areas. Therefore, the temporary limit of 30 km/h was established in order to protect damaged roads pending emergency repair work and ensure the safety of those who drive along them,” the adviser concluded.

