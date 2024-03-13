Fisker, the American electric car brand, loses 95% of its value. Over 3.5 billion dollars burned in six months

The nightmare of failure comes back to haunt Fisker. The shares of the American electric automotive brand have literally sunk: in less than six months, in fact, the stock has lost over 95% of its value, going from 6.65 dollars on 15 September 2023 to 0.32 cents today.

So, according to the Wall Street Journal, Fisker has hired restructuring consultants to draft a possible bankruptcy filing. In detail, writes Milano Finanza, it would be the FTI Consulting firm and the Davis Polk law firm.

The first signs of a crisis had already arrived about two weeks ago, when the American manufacturer had warned of the risk of running out of liquidity and that it was in negotiations with an important car manufacturer (which remained anonymous) for an investment or joint development of a or multiple electric vehicle platforms.

Dubbed the “Apple of cars” for its strong focus on design and consumer interface elements, Fisker at the end of February reported fourth-quarter revenue of $200 million, well below analysts’ consensus. FactSet for revenue of 327.7 million.

The failure of 2013

The possibility of bankruptcy is therefore becoming more and more concrete. But it’s not the first time for Fisker. The electric vehicle manufacturer had already experienced bankruptcy in 2013, when it was still called “Fisker Automotive”, after about six years of activity.