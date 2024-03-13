Spring is already close in Mexico and this means that the season of the fiddler spider will arrive in the country. This arachnid has a bite that can cause fatal consequences for humans. This spider has a bite capable of causing instant death with its venom.

It is for this reason that the Mexican Ministry of Health reported the places where this spider can appear in order to take the necessary measures. The arachnid can appear in urban places. Fortunately, it is important to note that it is not aggressive, but it is important to prevent any possibility of a bite.

The fiddler spider usually hides in cracks and corners, as well as dusty places.

How to recognize this arachnid?

This specimen has a violin-shaped mark on its thorax and head, it is brown in color, six eyes and eight legs, and measures between 1.8 and 3 centimeters.

In the event of a violin spider bite, it is important to act quickly by washing the wound well, putting ice and a bandage on the wound so that you can go to the nearest medical center.

When will fiddler spider season start?

These spiders can appear at any time of the year, however, during the cold season their presence decreases, while in spring it begins to increase; It will be March 19 when they begin to appear to have their highest point in the months of May and June.

SV

