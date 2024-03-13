Bodies lying on the ground, a slow, shuffling gait, difficulty or inability to move… sounds like an apocalyptic movie script, but it’s not… Fentanyl, called the “zombie drug”, is a new, very powerful drug. a drug that in America, but not only, is spreading more and more alarmingly: in the United States it is spreading like an epidemic, causing an average of 180 deaths per day. These are frightening numbers, as are the consequences, even fatal ones, of this substance and the fact that this drug may even have crossed our borders.

Therefore, Italy decided to take preventive measures by presenting the “National Plan for the Prevention of the Misuse of Fentanyl and Other Synthetic Opioids.” The plan – they explain in Palazzo Chigi – was developed by the Department of Anti-Drug Policy with the support of various ministries, departments, structures and agencies with the aim of defining preventive measures to intercept and prevent the access and distribution of drugs illegal in Italy. Fentanyl and its analogues or its diversion for non-medical purposes or for the management of a hypothetical emergency.

“There is no fentanyl emergency in Italy. But there is an emergency in the United States, and at a time when there are no insurmountable borders, it is best not to be detected, said Deputy Secretary of the Council President Alfredo Mantovano during a press conference introducing the Plan. In 2022, fentanyl seizures reported by the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) reached a record high of 6 tons in powder form. Mortality has peaked: from 68 thousand in 2020 to more than 100 thousand in 2022. And the difference compared to the pandemic is that it mainly affects young people and teenagers.”

What is Fentanyl?

Fentanyl is a synthetic opiate used in pain therapy that has narcotic potency similar to morphine or heroin, but is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine and 30 to 50 times more potent than heroin. But even more powerful are other synthetic opiates, like fentanyl and synthesized illegally, which are even 100 thousand times stronger than morphine.

It has been called a “zombie drug” because of the effect it has on those who use it: users become “the walking dead” with changes in their physio-mental state, but it can lead to death, often after suffocation: “Yes, This is true. a synthetic opiate, Mantovani explained, which, when used in strictly controlled doses and certified medical procedures, has an analgesic and anesthetic effect. But what, besides these procedures, replaces heroin. Minimal amounts, even 1 or 2 milligrams, are sufficient to cause death. This fentanyl substitution for heroin is successful because it is inexpensive, easy to conceal, and available unless pharmacies and hospitals have adequate security measures in place.”

“Completely synthesized in the laboratory, it is a drug used for sedation in anesthesiology, to treat patients with chronic pain who do not respond to other treatments, and in cancer patients. It must be prescribed according to a non-repeating medical prescription,” explained Sabina Strano Rossi, president of the Italian Group of Forensic Toxicologists, who spoke during the conference at Palazzo Chigi.

However, unfortunately, fentanyl, as the expert confirms, can also be used for purposes other than therapeutic, so-called “recreational”: “Like its analogues, it can be even more powerful because it is synthesized in clandestine laboratories, which adds more risks . for the health of the consumer, which concerns an indefinite amount of a substance in individual production.

Effects of fentanyl

Its main effects are central nervous system depression and respiratory depression, leading to overdose, but the desired effect is euphoric, similar to the effect produced by heroin. an effect that wears off quickly and a new dose is required.

The effects can be summarized as follows:

euphoria drowsiness nausea confusion constipation sedation severe respiratory depression, loss of consciousness and death

However, there is an antidote to fentanyl and other opiates: “It is naloxone,” the expert continues, “that can quickly reverse the effects of these substances. Naloxone is sold as a pharmaceutical product in Europe and pharmacies are required to stock it.

However, the potency of fentanyl and its ilk is superior to that of morphine or heroin, and the antidote has a longer duration of action, so varying doses may be required to counteract the effects of the synthetic opiate. This means that the drug dealer only needs to make a small mistake in preparing the dose for the subject to easily overdose. Naloxone in cases of high-potency fentanyl derivatives may be less effective and larger doses are required to counteract acute intoxication.

All of this can lead to serious problems if you don’t have enough naloxone, such as in the emergency room. There is also a risk of these drugs being used as “deterrents, such as sexual offences”. In the face of all this,” Rossi concludes, “preventing the use of these synthetic opiates beyond therapeutic purposes at this time is absolutely fundamental.”

Plan Measures

“We want to move from a broad spectrum prevention perspective,” Mantovano explained, “health prevention, crime prevention, information. On November 8, 2023, in Piacenza, the financial police arrested a man for intermediary in the supply of fentanyl between China and the United States. During the operation, a shipment of approximately 100 thousand doses of fentanyl worth more than 250 thousand euros was intercepted. Fentanyl was hidden in the pages of books. It also requires significant and focused investigative efforts.”

“The plan,” Mantovano emphasized, “will be subject to periodic checks: we will monitor the development of the phenomenon step by step.” The Under Secretary of State then concluded that “rappers or trappers from the United States are distributors and victims. Their texts reach teenagers without filters. Anyone with responsibility for children and grandchildren must redouble their attention, and the prevention plan must concern us all.”

(Cover photo: Photogram @Farwest – Rai)

