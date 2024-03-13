Sabers in Sint-Niklaas at the last and decisive stage of Olympic qualification, women’s and men’s foil competitions in Washington at the Grand Prix, which will bring an increased score in the world rankings. This is a very important weekend for Italian fencing, which will take place between Belgium and the USA from Friday 15 to Sunday 17 March, with 36 Italian athletes taking to the stage.

“Sabres” in Belgium… in Paris

The focus is on the women’s saber. In fact, the World Cup stage will take place on Belgian soil, where the final passes for the Paris 2024 Games will be issued. Italy is also in full swing in this specialty thanks to the recent excellent results of the CT Nicola Zanotti quartet, which, In the team event scheduled for Sunday, On March 17, she will have to confirm her position in the ranking, according to which at the moment she will be qualified as the “best European”, just behind the “top 4”. A very important goal is to secure a place in the nations’ competition at the Olympic Games and at the same time the right to enter three athletes in the individual competition.

However, in Sint-Niklaas, the first two days we will, as always, start with individual competitions. Martina Criscio and Chiara Mormil have already been cleared to compete in the 64th main draw on Saturday. From Friday, starting with the group stage, 10 more Italian sabers will try to join them: Giulia Arpino, Michela Battiston, Alessia Di Carlo, Benedetta Fusetti, Rossella Gregorio, Eloisa Passaro, Claudia Rotili, Manuela Spica, Irene Vecchi and Mariella Viale.

Then on Sunday the highly anticipated team competition. The Italian women’s saber team will take to the stage with a quartet that managed to rise powerfully in the rankings at the last two stages of the World Championship, thanks to second place in Lima and fourth in Athens, consisting of Michela Battiston and Martina Criscio. , Chiara Mormil and Irene Vecchi. The Italian expedition to Belgium will be led by technical commissioner Nicola Zanotti, together with teachers Andrea Achili and Cristianoprendito, as well as physiotherapist Alessandro Pesce.

Foil in the USA

However, Washington will host the second foil Grand Prix in 2024 after the Inalpi Trophy in Turin. As with all Grand Prix events, only individual races are scheduled for both women and men, with advanced points. 24 Italian athletes are participating in the trip to the USA under the guidance of coach Stefano Cerioni.

The three-day Stars and Stripes tournament will begin with the group stage and the women’s direct qualifying preliminary draw. Four Italian foil fencers have already been rated into Sunday’s main draw: Martina Favaretto, Aliche Volpi, Martina Batini and Arianna Errigo. Julia Amore, Erica Cipressa, Anna Cristino, Aurora Grandis, Camilla Mancini, Francesca Palumbo, Martina Sinigalia and Elena Tangherlini will try to connect with them when they take to the stage on Friday.

The men’s preliminary rounds will take place on Saturday. Italians Tommaso Marini, Alessio Foconi and Filippo Macchi have already qualified, entering the top 16 of the world rankings. On stage after the group stage are Giorgio Avola, Guillaume Bianchi, Damiano Di Veroli, Davide Filippi, Daniele Garozzo, Francesco Ingargiola, Giulio Lombardi, Edoardo Luperi and Tommaso Martini.

Rapier Italy in Washington will be headed by the head of armament Stefano Cerioni, along with masters Fabio Galli, Eugenio Migliore, Filippo Romagnoli and Giovanna Trillini, the medical staff includes doctor Valeria D’Errico and physiotherapists Maurizio. Jaski and Stefano Vandini.

Photo by Bizzi Federscherman