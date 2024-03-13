Fedez will be a guest at ‘Belve’ by Francesca Fagnani. The indiscretion, anticipated by the weekly ‘Oggi’, was confirmed to Adnkronos by Rai circles. State TV, last autumn, had blocked the Milanese rapper’s hosting by Fagnani, CEO Roberto Sergio had explained, due to a “decision linked to an assessment of opportunities relating to his (Fedez’s, ed.) latest appearances in Rai, both for May 1st and for the last Sanremo and to statements towards the company which require further time to find themselves in a different and more serene relationship and climate”.

Everything is therefore over between Rai and Fedez who chooses Fagnani’s program to talk about his feelings and business, after the alleged crisis of his marriage with Chiara Ferragni. The exact date of the interview has not yet been decided, you still learn from Adnkronos. The program starts again on April 2nd again on Rai2. (by Alisa Toaff)