Fedez, bad news for the singer: what’s happening

The Milanese rapper says goodbye to those who supported him during the crises related to his podcast and his marriage. Fedez, in fact, has ended the collaboration with the communication agencies that took care of his image online both in the case of Muschio Selvaggio, who is now taking a break, and in that of the end of his love with Chiara Ferragni.

Comin & Partners and Po.Co. they were the two communication agencies that supported Fedez in all its most recent crises. They called him the “anti-crisis team”, precisely because of the complexity of a truly difficult period for the rapper from Rozzano.

The two groups followed him, in fact, in the management of the Muschio Selvaggio case (just recently Fedez announced a break from the podcast to review a few things) and also to talk about the breakup with his wife Chiara Ferragni.

The Comin agency wrote a note announcing that “Fedez returns to dance alone”, since the “communication consultancy has ended”, which would have been “linked to the early stages of the crisis with Chiara Ferragni”.

The contract is drawing to a close: “the most complex support activity, linked to the first phases of managing the personal crisis with Chiara Ferragni, has come to an end and as expected and by mutual agreement Fedez returns to make use of the staff that usually follows him”.

Fedez says goodbye to the communication agencies that managed his latest crises

Chiara Ferragni was the first to ask for help from a team of experts to manage the crisis that began in December, following the Antitrust fine for the Pandoro case. A team that has joined the usual group that manages her image.

Fedez also did the same, both for the management of his wife’s separation and for what concerns the Muschio Selvaggio case. A case which, however, is not yet over.