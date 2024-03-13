Why does Fedez want to close Muschio Selvaggio? In a video published this week, the rapper announced that only the two episodes already recorded will be broadcast, and then he will be forced, for legal and economic reasons, to stop broadcasting. Yet it is a successful program, also known by the general public after Marco Travaglio’s intervention. His phrase “you hate Selvaggia Lucarelli because he transformed your wife into Wanna Marchi”, and Fedez’s failure to reply, would have accelerated the end of his marriage with Chiara Ferragni.

The reason for the closure is entirely in that “Russian roulette” clause that emerged two weeks ago, when the Milan court, with a precautionary order – which decides nothing on the merits – entrusted the management of 50% of Fedez’s shares to a curator. The proceedings arise from the lawsuit brought by his partner and former co-host Luis Sal, but could become a case study for Italian lawyers. AdnKronos contacted one – Marco Rosato, senior associate of Alma LED – to understand what is happening.

What is the clause that Americans call “Russian roulette”, while outside America it is called cowboy (every people uses the neighbor/enemy to give unpleasant definitions)?

So we call it “anti-deadlock”: it can be included both in the statute and in the shareholders’ agreements of a company and is useful when, in the case of identical shares or voting rights that can prevent the achievement of a majority, entrepreneurial activity is paralyzed.

So if a stalemate occurs, one of the two can offer the other the amount they want, even if it is not linked to the “fair market value”, the market value, to liquidate it (there are those who would say expropriate it).

Yes, and at that point whoever receives the offer can accept it, raise or buy the other person’s share himself, for the same amount.

But doesn’t Italian law prohibit this type of negotiation, with non-predeterminable prices and so-called Leonine agreements (a definition that dates back to Aesop, but let’s not digress)?

In theory yes, but there is an important ruling from the Supreme Court of Cassation last summer (22375/2023) which for the first time gives a “green light” to these clauses. The judges have adopted a principle of “common sense”: the choice whether to buy or sell is up to the party who “subjects” the offer. If it is very high, he will be able to have a rich liquidation; if it is too low, she will be able to buy the other person’s share herself, making a good deal. Therefore, in principle, there should be no abuse of this mechanism according to the Supreme Court. For the first time, therefore, the Judges of Piazza Cavour ruled on the so-called Russian roulette clause and, after a detailed examination of its genesis in Anglophone countries and a comparative law check with other European jurisdictions, they decreed its admissibility also in Italy.

However, there could be an abuse: let’s imagine two partners who create a start-up, at a certain point the business takes off, and one triggers the Russian roulette clause to oust the other.

It shouldn’t happen: when inserting the clause, the shareholders specify which specific events can trigger it. The bad mood or greed of one of the two is not enough. The aforementioned ruling of the Court of Cassation, in fact, saves in principle the Russian roulette clause precisely because neither of the two contenders can “fire” (if I may use the term) a purchase or sale offer at will, but only in cases of corporate paralysis described in detail in the clause itself.

Let’s go back to the current case: Fedez would have offered first 250 thousand euros then 350 thousand to take over the shares in the hands of Luis Sal. The latter refused and could now take the entire company for the same amount. At this point, can Fedez get rid of everything and leave his ex-partner a couple of chairs, two microphones and a synthetic moss wall?

A brief introduction is necessary in this regard: we have not read the clauses of the statute or of the precautionary proceedings and, therefore, the knowledge is only filtered by what is reported by the press. However, behavior possibly aimed at depriving the disputed company of economic value, if not supported by justified reasons, could raise questions regarding possible conduct against good faith of the shareholder destined to leave the disputed company.

The Court of Cassation itself, moreover, states that one of the reasons why it considers the Russian roulette clause admissible lies in the fact that it avoids corporate paralysis and the disintegration of an entrepreneurial project which – in the absence of the anti-stall clause – would have a sad epilogue of the liquidation of the company.

Allow me just one final consideration as an “insider”: this clause was designed precisely to avoid arguments between unruly shareholders and to decide ex ante – with the thrilling outcome of Russian roulette – who will be the shareholder who will have to hold the reins of the company contention. Activating a dispute despite the presence of such an agreement, therefore, constitutes an outcome that betrays the underlying rationale of the law itself and could constitute a mockery for both partners (who will initially both have to bear the legal costs, which will then all weigh on the party unsuccessful in court).

