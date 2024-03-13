A little time will pass, and all the trees will bloom their first buds, the lark will make itself known again, and police tripods will again appear on the roadsides. Traditionally, a large European flash marathon is held in the spring. This year, “Operation Speed” will take place from April 15 to 21, and the culmination of the holiday will be a flash marathon.

On Friday, April 19, a large European flash marathon of the “European Road Policing Network”, or Roadpol for short, will take place. During this marathon, police officers across Europe will run like crazy for 24 hours to catch as many speeders as possible. At least 29 countries are members of this network, including the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany. Usually about fifteen of them participate.

The Netherlands will also take part in the European Flash Marathon in 2024.

A Roadpol spokesman told Top Gear Netherlands that they do not have a list of all participating countries in 2024, but can say that the Netherlands is participating. Belgium will also be “actively and actively” involved in the 24-hour campaign. The body then publishes the results of the marathon so we can also see which countries took part and how many fines were issued.

Such a flash marathon will bring a lot to the authorities, but this is not the highest goal. According to Roadpol, “fines are not a goal, but only a means.” The real goal is to educate drivers about their dangerous behavior on the road. According to the organization, there are still too many road deaths due to speeding.

The simplest thing is not to drive fast

If you don’t want to risk getting a fine during a marathon with speed cameras, the simplest solution is to stick to the speed limit. Flitsmeister will of course offer a solution, but be careful outside the Netherlands. For example, in Germany you are not allowed to use the app. Even if your co-driver has the speed camera app enabled, you risk getting a ticket as a driver.