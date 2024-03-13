“We want to pay attention to the couple as a social formation because the birth ‘spread’, the gap between hoped-for children and actually generated children, also concerns the male side. Men tend to finish their studies later and leave the family unit later , even when they become economically independent”. Enrica Giorgetti, general director of Farmindustria, said this in her speech on the occasion of the conference “The birth rate: a question of couples”, promoted and organized today in Rome by Farmindustria with the patronage of the Ministry for Family, Birth and Equality opportunities. Furthermore, “while girls have an approach to the gynecologist at an early age – he underlined – boys generally meet the urologist only when obvious symptoms appear”.

“As an industry – he added – we have a ‘felix culpa’: if society is aging it is partly thanks to us, to the treatments that thanks to research we have increasingly made available to patients and which have contributed to extending the hope of life. We now want to use our skills to help rejuvenate it.”

The birth rate decline is “a danger to the stability of the social pact, from intergenerational relations to the sustainability of public finances. A threat to the vitality of our society and its capacity for growth and innovation”. Continued Giorgetti, who then recalled recent European demographic forecasts, which “tell us that in 2040 the ratio between the over 65s and the active population will rise by 20 points and the working age population will fall by over 3 million. These data – he warned – concern us: we are an industrial sector at the crossroads of factors and trends that interact with demographic dynamics, both for the nature of our production area, focused on research, prevention and treatments, and for the organization of the work we have data”.