The ‘Birth: question of couples’ meeting took place today in Rome, promoted by Farmindustria with the patronage of the Ministry for Family, Birth and Equal Opportunities, in the presence of illustrious personalities in the sector including Marcello Cattani and Enrica Giorgetti, respectively president and general director of Farmindustria, the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci; the Minister for the Family, for Birthrates and Equal Opportunities Eugenia Roccella; Maria Rosaria Campitiello, head of the technical secretariat of the Minister of Health; Stefano Golinelli of AlfaSigma; Nicoletta Luppi CEO of MSD Italia; Paolo Crepet, psychiatrist and writer; Pier Francesco Bassi, professor of Urology, Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, Rome; Francesco Saverio Violante, full professor of Occupational Medicine at the University of Bologna.